Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Nuggets vs Spurs, NBA Games

Tonight is your last opportunity to enter NBA regular-season DFS contests. So, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5 on your first entry to get $50 in bonus entries in time for the 8:30pm ET Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs game.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/12/2026

With Nuggets’ star center Nikola Jokic dealing with a wrist injury and the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama questionable due to a rib contusion, it may be worth looking to other options to draft tonight. Later on, we’ll discuss which players you can consider for tonight’s game.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Pay close attention to the directions below to claim the Underdog promo code. After reading them, you can quickly get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Nuggets vs Spurs at 8:30pm ET:

This offer is available on desktops and on mobile, so either follow the link to Underdog’s website or download the app

If you don’t yet have an Underdog account, hit the “Sign up” button Start by putting in your personal details and the promo code GOALBONUS Then, submit your account and confirm your email address Once your account is confirmed, deposit at least $10 with the payment method of your choice Put $5+ on your first Underdog Champions, Pick’em, Originals, Predictions, or Drafts entry for $50 in fantasy bonus entries

This Underdog promotional offer is only available to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Today’s a great day to play the $50 in fantasy bonus entries from the Underdog promo code. With the NBA season wrapping up tonight, you can draft players in the Nuggets vs Spurs game. See our draft guide below for more info:

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs - 4/12 - 8:30 PM ET

In tonight’s season finale, the Denver Nuggets make the trip to Frost Bank Center for an 8:30pm ET tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs. These teams played just over a week ago, and the Nuggets emerged victorious in a 136-134 overtime thriller.

Nikola Jokic dropped 40 points and 13 assists in a winning effort, while the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama scored 34 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Because it’s doubtful either player logs big minutes or even suits up tonight, you’ll want to look for other options to draft.

When Wembanyama has sat this season, Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox has risen to the occasion. Fox has averaged over 24 points per game and six assists without Wemby this season.

The Nuggets could be even more conservative with their personnel, potentially resting Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Spencer Jones, and Peyton Watson. You may want to consider Cameron Johnson, who has been among the Nuggets’ most consistent performers lately.

Johnson has scored in double figures in four of five or five starts this month, and his rebounding numbers have been up recently. Tim Hardaway Jr. would be a good spot start if the Nuggets sit their key guys.

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