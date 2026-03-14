Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Nuggets vs Lakers, NBA Games

Place $5 on your first entry after using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS for $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. The $75 can be used on tonight’s standout NBA game at 8:30pm ET between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/14/2026

Nikola Jokic has enjoyed playing against the Lakers in recent seasons, as he’s 13-2 in his last 15 games against LA. These teams last met on March 5th, as the Nuggets picked up a 120-113 win in Denver. Jokic and Jamal Murray both scored 28 points in last week’s win.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Getting $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code is a surprisingly quick process. We’ll specify all you have to do to claim the $50 below:

Click on the links provided to go to Underdog’s website. Alternatively, download the app Set up your account by inputting all of your personal details Most importantly, type in the promo code GOALBONUS before you finish making your account After you’ve created an account, verify it and deposit $10 or more Put at least $5 on your first real-money entry on Underdog Completing all of the actions above will earn you $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

New Underdog players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY may sign up using the promo code GOALBONUS

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Upon using the Underdog promo code and securing $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries, you can draft key players in tonight’s Nuggets vs Lakers game. We’ll discuss the players to watch for and the reasons behind drafting them.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 3/14 - 8:30PM ET

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets head to Crypto.com Arena for the first time this season to face Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30pm ET (ABC). Jokic picked up a triple-double when these teams last met, and could do so tonight.

In his previous five games against LA, Jokic has averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. The Lakers don’t have a big man who can consistently stop the Serbian superstar.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has also given the Lakers trouble in recent meetings. Murray scored 39 points in Thursday’s win against the Spurs and has averaged four three-pointers in the past four matchups.

The Lakers’ LeBron James has had some lingering injuries, and Austin Reaves has been the biggest beneficiary. After eight straight games with fewer than 20 points, Reaves has averaged 28.7 points over his previous three.

The Lakers are now Luka Doncic’s team, and he’s put up video game numbers lately. In seven March outings, the six-time All-Star has averaged 34.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 9.1 rebounds.

Even huge outings from Doncic, James, and Reaves may not be enough to beat the Nuggets, though.

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