Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament, VCU vs UNC

Underdog is giving new users $50 in Bonus Entries in time for tonight’s VCU vs UNC First Round NCAA Tournament game at 6:50pm ET. All you have to do is sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5 on your first real-money entry to get the $50.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/19/2026

With the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries, you can pick “Higher” on “Lower” on player stats in VCU vs UNC in Underdog Champions. With UNC forward Caleb Wilson out for the tournament with a thumb injury, players like Henri Veesaar will be crucial for the Tar Heels.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Pay close attention to the guide below so you can claim the Underdog promo code. We’ll go through each step so you can unlock $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for VCU vs UNC tonight:

Download the Underdog app or access the links here to navigate to Underdog’s website Sign up for an account on Underdog and start entering your details Just before you submit your account for verification, enter the promo code GOALBONUS Verify your email address and deposit at least $10 into your new account Next, throw $5 or more on your first entry, whether it is Drafts, Champions, Pick’em, etc. Once you’ve submitted your first $5+ entry, you’ll get $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to continue drafting on Underdog

Currently, only new users who are in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY may use this Underdog promo offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Well done on claiming the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code. Now, consider picking players in VCU vs UNC to multiply your money in Underdog Champions. Our NCAAB expert will let you know the particular players and stats to consider tonight.

VCU vs UNC - 3/19 - 6:50 PM ET

The #6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels are on upset watch tonight against the #11 seed VCU Rams when they clash at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, at 6:50pm ET (TNT).

Missing their star freshman forward, Caleb Wilson, due to a thumb injury, North Carolina will have to get production from elsewhere. Their most consistent performer with Wilson out for the last eight games, during which UNC is 5-3, has been Henri Veesaar.

Veesaar has averaged 18 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over UNC’s previous five outings. Meanwhile, third-leading scorer Seth Trimble has gone cold at an inopportune time. He’s averaging just 10.7 PPG in the last three, during which he hasn’t scored more than 13 points.

Meanwhile, VCU has a talented ten-man rotation led by Terrence Hill Jr. and Lazar Djokovic. Hill Jr. has averaged over two three-pointers per game this season, while Djokovic has scored 13+ points in three of his previous four appearances.

Here’s a four-pick Champions bet that nets a max of 5.74x: go with “Higher” on Veesaar 7.5 rebounds, Djokovic 12.5 points, Hill Jr. 1.5 three-pointers made, and lower on Trimble 14.5 points.

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