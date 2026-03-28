Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Games, Purdue vs Arizona

With a spot in the Final Four on the line, #2 Purdue takes on #1 Arizona at 8:49pm ET in the West Regional Final. New users can apply the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $50 in bonus entries for tonight’s game after they put $5+ on their first entry.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/28/2026

Arizona’s success hasn’t been predicated on any one player, as the Wildcats have a few guys to consider drafting tonight. Meanwhile, Trey Kaufman-Renn has been excellent for Purdue in the tourney. The Boilermakers also have some key guards to watch for.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Claiming the Underdog promo code and getting $50 in fantasy bonus entries won’t take long at all. See the detailed guide below to claim this promo offer ahead of Purdue vs Arizona tonight:

Either download the Underdog app or use the links listed here to head to the website Click the “Sign up” button to initiate the account creation process Enter the requested info, along with the promo code GOALBONUS Finish putting in your details, verify your email address, and deposit $10+ Once your account has sufficient funds, put $5 on your first entry on Underdog Champions, Drafts, Pick’em, Originals, or Predictions You’ll receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries after you’ve completed step five

Underdog is offering $50 in fantasy bonus entries to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Once you’ve decided to claim the Underdog promo code, you can quickly earn $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Our NCAA Basketball expert will describe which players to draft in the Purdue vs Arizona Elite Eight game using the $50.

#2 Purdue vs #1 Arizona - 3/28 - 8:49 PM ET

The top two seeds in the West Region will duke it out as #2 Purdue and #1 Arizona meet in an 8:49pm ET Elite Eight game at SAP Center in San Jose. Catch tonight’s game live on TBS or truTV.

Arizona destroyed Arkansas 109-88 on Thursday to set up tonight’s game against Purdue, as F Koa Peat scored 21 points. The All-Big 12 selection has been remarkably consistent lately, with 17.8 points per game over Arizona’s previous four.

The same goes for G Brayden Burries, who has scored at least 16 points in each NCAA Tournament game, while shooting 64.3 percent from the field. Arizona center Motiejus Krivas has also recorded multiple blocks in six of his past seven starts.

Purdue star guard Braden Smith’s shot hasn’t been falling, going 0-for-7 on three-pointers over the last two games. Arizona defends threes incredibly well, which makes Smith a risky play tonight.

Trey Kaufman-Renn has been the Boilermakers’ most consistent player lately, with 21.3 points and 8.7 rebounds during the tourney. Fletcher Loyer’s another good option, given that he’s scored in double figures in ten straight games and has hit 12 threes in three tourney games.

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