Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, 76ers vs Celtics

The Eastern Conference series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics continues tonight, with Game 2 set to get underway at 7:00pm ET at TD Garden. For $50 in fantasy bonus entries ahead of the game, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+.

Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/21/2026

On Sunday, Boston took Game 1 with a dominant 123-91 victory in which Jaylen Brown scored 26 points in just 30 minutes. Later on, we’ll discuss if Brown is a good option in Underdog Champions, along with other key players in 76ers vs Celtics to consider in DFS games tonight.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code

To get started using the Underdog promo code, follow our detailed guide below. Once you go through all of the steps, you’ll unlock $50 in fantasy bonus entries for 76ers vs Celtics:

First, download Underdog Fantasy’s app or use the link here to sign up on the website Begin creating your account, making sure to fill in all of the required fields Most importantly, enter the promo code GOALBONUS in the appropriate section Once you’ve finished making your account, confirm your email address Then, deposit at least $10 and throw $5+ on your first Underdog DFS entry Upon entering your first contest, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Underdog Champions, Drafts, Pick’em, Originals, and Predictions

Use of the Underdog promo code is limited to new players who are in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With the news that Sixers center Joel Embiid still hasn’t returned to practice, Philly’s prognosis in the series is starting to look bleak. However, there are still opportunities to pick players who could benefit in Embiid’s absence in Underdog Champions, as we’ll detail below:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics - 4/21 - 7:00 PM ET

In Game 1 of their First Round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics picked up their largest-ever playoff opening victory, winning 123-91. Tonight, the Celtics host the 76ers at TD Garden in Game 2 at 7:00pm ET (NBCSN, Peacock).

Jayson Tatum’s early return from an Achilles tear has been a massive boost for the Celtics lately. The perennial All-Star has grabbed double-digit rebounds in six of his previous seven games and dropped 23 points in Game 1.

Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers’ offense will run primarily through Tyrese Maxey. Maxey scored 21 points and dished out eight assists in Game 1. It’s impressive that Maxey managed to pick up eight dimes, given that his teammates shot a combined 3-for-19 from three-point range.

Maxey’s backcourt running mate, V.J. Edgecombe, scored 13 points in his playoff debut despite going 0-for-5 on threes. Expect Edgecombe to have a better shooting night in Game 2. The Rookie of the Year finalist averaged 16.0 points per game during the regular season.

In Underdog Champions, take “Higher” on Tatum 0.5 double-doubles, Maxey 5.5 assists, and Edgecombe 14.5 points for a potential 4.42x maximum.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Underdog Promo Code Full T&C’s