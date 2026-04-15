Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Play-In, Warriors vs Clippers

Put $5 on your first DFS entry and get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for a 10:00pm ET Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers single-elimination Play-in Tournament game. Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get the $50.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/15/2026

Later on, we’ll preview the action from the Intuit Dome in LA, and discuss which player stats to choose “Higher” or “Lower” on in Underdog Champions. Both teams boast game-changing superstars, as the Warriors will rely on Stephen Curry, and the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

With the $50 in fantasy bonus entries, you can play any DFS game on Underdog for Warriors vs Clippers. See the following guide for detailed instructions on how to claim the Underdog promo code:

Download Underdog’s app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or follow the link to the website Sign up for an account if you’re a new user, and begin answering the prompts Before you complete the sign-up, put in the promo code GOALBONUS Deposit at least $10 after confirming your email address Then, stake at least $5 on your first Underdog Drafts, Champions, Originals, Predictions, or Pick’em entry After submitting your first $5 entry, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to continue entering DFS contests

Offer is currently available for new users located in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

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The Warriors and Clippers met in Sunday’s season finale, and LA managed to win 115-110 without star forward Kawhi Leonard. We’ll discuss if Leonard is a good option tonight, and the player stats to pay attention to in Underdog Champions.

#10 Golden State Warriors (37-45) vs #9 Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) - 4/15 - 10:00 PM ET

Both needing to win two games to secure the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a 10:00pm ET Play-in Tournament game (Prime Video).

The Clippers have the advantage of playing at Intuit Dome tonight, and they’ll get Kawhi Leonard back from an injury. Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, but he’s only scored 30+ points once in his previous nine playoff appearances.

Clippers sixth man Benedict Mathurin played in the NBA Finals with the Pacers last season, and averaged 12.4 points during that series. He’ll be much-needed tonight.

Since returning from a long-term knee injury, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has hit four or more three-pointers in three of four games. This season, Draymond Green, not Curry, has led the Warriors in assists per game, though.

Green has registered six or more assists in five straight games and should continue to make plays tonight.

In Underdog Champions, you can make picks on the four mentioned players for 4.87 max. Take “Higher” on Mathurin 10.5 points, Curry 3.5 threes, and Green 5.5 assists, and “Lower” on Leonard 29.5 points.

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