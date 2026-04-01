Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Heat, NBA Games

Earn $50 in fantasy bonus entries on Underdog by playing $5 on your first DFS game. Sign up using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to claim this offer ahead of a 7:30pm ET Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA matchup at Kaseya Center.

Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/1/2026

Miami will be missing sharpshooter Norman Powell tonight, meaning Tyler Herro will continue to get plenty of shots. Meanwhile, Celtics F Jayson Tatum sat out Monday due to Achilles injury management, but he should be available for Underdog players to draft tonight.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

It should only take you a few minutes to earn $50 in Fantasy Bonus entries by using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS. Find out how you can get the $50 for Celtics vs Heat:

Start by following the link or downloading the Underdog app Click the “Sign up” button on the app or website to begin making an account Put in your personal details and the promo code GOALBONUS After finishing up the account set-up, verify your email, and deposit $10+ with an available payment method Next, pick an Underdog contest and stake $5+ on it After making your first Underdog entry worth $5+, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries

To get the $50 using the Underdog promo code, you must be located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Miami’s Bam Adebayo has been a popular DFS pick after his recent 83-point game. Find out the best choices you can make in tonight’s Celtics vs Heat game using the $50 in fantasy bonus entries from the Underdog promo code below:

Boston Celtics (50-25) vs Miami Heat (40-36) - 4/1 - 7:30 PM ET

Looking to avoid back-to-back losses, the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30pm ET at Kaseya Center. The Celtics have won all three of their previous games against the Heat this season and are favored to pull off the season sweep.

Jaylen Brown has averaged 28.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game against the Heat this season, and he’s been Boston’s most consistent offensive option lately. Still, Jayson Tatum appears to be rediscovering his pre-injury form, with 29 PPG over his previous two starts.

Heat C Bam Adebayo may have scored 83 points against the Wizards, but he’s averaging just 18 PPG against the Celtics this season. The best option on the Heat tonight is Tyler Herro, given that both Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins could miss this game.

Herro led the Heat to a victory over the Sixers on Monday by scoring 30 points. The Heat G has now scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games while taking 22 or more shots in both games. Don’t be surprised if he gets close to 30 again tonight.

Pelle Larsson, who had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double on Monday, could also benefit from the injuries.

Underdog Promo Code Full T&C’s