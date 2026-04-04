Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Michigan vs Arizona, March Madness Action

Lucas Oil Stadium will host an 8:49pm ET Final Four game between Michigan and Arizona tonight. Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first real-money DFS entry for $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to draft players in this much-anticipated matchup.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/4/2026

Both teams were among the three pre-tournament favorites, and they’ve met expectations thus far. Michigan and Arizona both have a few of the NCAA Tournament’s standout performers. Later on, we’ll discuss which players to consider picking for Underdog Champions.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Getting $50 in fantasy bonus entries with the Underdog promo code is a no-brainer. It will only take a few minutes of your time and enable you to draft players for the Michigan vs Arizona showdown. Just follow the listed directions to get started:

Download the Underdog app or use the links listed here to navigate to the website Click “Sign up” and begin entering your personal information Before completing account set-up, put in the promo code GOALBONUS Next, verify your email and deposit at least $10 with one of the available payment methods Place $5+ on your first real-money entry on Underdog After step five is complete, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Underdog Champions, Pick’em, Drafts, Predictions, and Originals

Currently, you may only claim the Underdog promo code if located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With standout performers on both sides of the ball, tonight’s blockbuster Final Four matchup featuring Michigan and Arizona is a great game for Underdog DFS. Once you’ve signed up using the Underdog promo code, read our Underdog Champions drafting guide to use the $50:

Michigan (35-3) vs Arizona (36-2) - 4/4 - 8:49 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host tonight’s Michigan vs Arizona Final Four game, which tips off at 8:49pm ET (TBS/truTV). Whichever team emerges victorious tonight will undoubtedly be favored in Monday’s championship game against either Illinois or UConn.

Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley has been a paragon of consistency for Arizona this season. He’s scored 14 or more points in three straight games, and he’ll be relied upon tonight, given Michigan’s strong interior defense.

Speaking of Michigan’s interior defense, Wolverines center Aday Mara is one of the nation’s elite paint protectors. The Spanish sensation has blocked two or more shots in seven straight games.

He’ll come up against Arizona center Motiejus Krivas tonight, another seven-footer who has averaged over 10 rebounds per game over the past three games.

Michigan G Elliot Cadeau has averaged 8.3 assists per game during the tournament. However, Michigan hasn’t faced a defense as strong as Arizona’s since losing to Duke in February, a game in which Cadeau had six assists.

Tonight, take “Higher” on Bradley 13.5 points, Mara 1.5 blocks, and Krivas 7.5 rebounds, and “Lower” on Cadeau 6.5 assists for 5.8x max.

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