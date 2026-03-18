Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Miami (OH) vs SMU, March Madness Games

Underdog Fantasy has plenty of opportunities for drafting players and predicting NCAA tournament games. Ahead of the 9:15pm ET First Four game between Miami (OH) and SMU, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5 for $50 in Bonus Entries.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/18/2026

Once this game concludes, the 64-team NCAA Tournament field will be officially set. Miami (31-1) went unbeaten in the regular season, but hasn’t played any Quad 1 opponents yet. So, expect SMU, and especially G Kevin “Boopie” Miller, to be a handful for the RedHawks.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Claim $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries in time for tonight’s First Four action. To use the Underdog promo code, read the directions below closely and complete all of the steps yourself:

Begin by downloading the Underdog app or clicking one of the links provided If you are a new user, sign up for an account and enter your personal details Most importantly, type in the promo code GOALBONUS before finishing account setup Once you’ve set up your account, verify it, and make your first $10+ deposit Then, put $5 on an Underdog Fantasy game such as Champions, Pick’em, or Drafts You’ll unlock $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by completing step number five

Underdog is currently offering the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to new players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

After claiming the Underdog promo code, use the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries today on players in Miami (OH) vs SMU. We’ll run through all of the key players in tonight’s matchup who you should consider for Champions, Pick’em, and Drafts.

Miami (OH) vs SMU - 3/18 - 9:15 PM ET

Fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64, Miami (OH) tips off against SMU at 9:15pm ET on truTV. The winner of tonight’s game will be the #11 seed in the Midwest Region and face a tough Tennessee team on Friday.

Miami will look to get back to winning ways after falling 87-83 to UMass in the MAC Tournament last Thursday. The RedHawks’ offense thrives on swinging the rock, meaning there’s no one dominant scorer on their team.

However, guard Peter Suder’s all-around production makes him a good option for tonight. The senior leads Miami in scoring and steals with 14.6 points per game and 1.4 steals per game, ranks second on the team in assists per game (4.0), and third in rebounds per game (4.6).

In Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU has two high-scoring guards who could get hot against a subpar Miami defense. Expect a lot of points tonight, as both teams rank outside of the top 100 in the NCAA in defensive efficiency.

Take Higher on Suder 3.5 assists, Miller 20.5 points, and Pierre 18.5 points for 4.61x max.

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