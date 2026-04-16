Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Mariners vs Padres, MLB Games

New Underdog users can grab $50 in bonus entries for tonight’s interleague series closer featuring the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres at 8:40pm ET. To get the $50, sign up using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first entry.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/16/2026

Following an incredible six-run comeback on Wednesday, capped off by Jackson Merrill’s walk-off double, the Padres are going for a series sweep and an eighth straight win tonight. Later, we’ll discuss which Padres and Mariners players are worth DFS consideration.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Applying the Underdog promo code only takes a few minutes, meaning you can most certainly grab $50 in fantasy bonus entries before Mariners vs Padres. See the guide below to do so:

Download the Underdog app on your mobile device/tablet or follow the link to Underdog’s website Begin signing up for an account, typing in your personal details as requested Before submitting your account, use the promo code GOALBONUS Once your account has been created, confirm your email address Deposit at least $10 with one of the available payment methods Put at least $5 on your first Underdog DFS entry You’ll then unlock $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Underdog Drafts, Predictions, Pick’em, Originals, and Champions

Specific offer available to new Underdog Fantasy players in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

The specific Underdog DFS games available to you for tonight’s Mariners vs Padres game are dependent on the state you are located in. Regardless, here’s a drafting preview for the series closer:

Seattle Mariners (8-11) vs San Diego Padres (12-6) - 4/16 - 8:40 PM ET

The Seattle Mariners will look to avoid an eighth straight road loss and a series sweep against the San Diego Padres when they meet at Petco Park. Tonight’s first pitch will be thrown at 8:40pm ET, and the game will be televised on MLB Network.

CF Jackson Merrill has been a two-way star for the Padres recently. He robbed Julio Rodriguez of a home run on Wednesday and went on to hit the game-winning double. Merrill is an excellent option today, with 15 or more Fantasy Points in four straight outings.

Padres SS Xander Bogaerts has also been worth drafting lately, with two home runs and a .421 batting average over the preceding five games.

While Mariners C Cal Raleigh led the MLB with 60 home runs last season, he’s only managed two homers through 19 games this season. In DFS, he’s also been inconsistent, with no points in two of his previous five games.

In general, Seattle has been struggling at the plate, but RF Luke Raley has been one of the lone bright spots in DFS. He’s on a four-game hitting streak while averaging 17 Fantasy Points per game during that time.

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