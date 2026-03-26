Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Illinois vs Houston, March Madness

Houston (#2) takes on Illinois (#3) in its backyard in a can’t-miss Sweet 16 matchup at 10:05pm ET. Get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to draft players in this game at the Toyota Center by using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and putting $5 on your first real-money entry.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/26/2026

Illinois has eased its way into the second weekend, but no team has been more dominant than Houston so far, as the Cougars have won both of their games by a 30+ point margin. With two of college basketball’s elite teams on display, we’ll discuss some of the best drafting options.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Don’t wait much longer to use the Underdog promo code. To grab $50 in fantasy bonus entries in time for Illinois vs Houston tonight, follow along with the guide below:

Go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the Underdog app or use one of the links here to head to the website Then, click the “Sign Up” button and put in your information to begin creating an account Before you submit your account for verification, enter the promo code GOALBONUS After claiming the promo code, you can finish account setup and verify your account Deposit $10+ and put $5+ on your first real-money entry on Underdog You’ll earn $50 in fantasy bonus entries by completing the steps, which you can use on all Underdog offerings

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Underdog offers various games on all remaining NCAA Tournament games. After claiming the Underdog promo code, read on below for tips on players to consider picking in “Champions” for tonight’s Illinois vs Houston showdown.

#3 Illinois vs #2 Houston - 3/26 - 10:05 PM ET

Tonight’s most appealing Sweet 16 matchup features Illinois against Houston at 10:05pm ET (TBS/truTV). Houston has the advantage of playing in its hometown, at the Toyota Center, and is one win away from a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

One of Houston’s most experienced players is Emanuel Sharp. The senior guard was instrumental in the Cougars’ run to the Final Four last season, and he’s been just as important this time around.

Sharp has scored 34 points in just 47 minutes so far in the tourney, and the three-point threat will also be relied upon tonight.

Illinois guard Keaton Wagler is one of the most impressive freshmen in the country, but he’ll be tested tonight against a dominant Houston defense. Still, he’s scored over 20 points per game in his last five matchups with top-25 defenses.

Also look for Illinois F David Mirkovic, who snagged 17 boards against Penn in the First Round, to have a big rebounding game, as Houston lacks size and isn’t an elite defensive rebounding team.

In Underdog Champions, you can take “Higher” on Sharp 14.5 points, Wagler 14.5 points, and Mirkovic 8.5 rebounds at 4.98x max.

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