Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for March Madness Games, UConn vs Duke

Apply the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first entry to get $50 in fantasy bonus entries ahead of #2 UConn vs #1 Duke in a 5:05pm ET Elite Eight contest at Capital One Winner. Tonight’s winner will go on to play next Saturday in the Final Four.

Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/29/2026

The return of Caleb Foster from a broken foot powered Duke to a 14th straight win on Friday. We’ll discuss whether Foster and other Duke players are smart picks for drafting against UConn, given that the slow pace of the game could deflate some players' stats this evening.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Getting $50 in fantasy bonus entries for UConn vs Duke doesn’t have to be difficult. Just check out our step-by-step directions below to claim the Underdog promo code:

Head to Underdog’s website using the link here, or download the app on your mobile device Create an account and answer all of the required prompts. Before finishing the account setup, use the promo code GOALBONUS Next, verify your email address and deposit $10+ with an approved payment method Put $5 or more on your first real-money Underdog entry to remain qualified for the $50 Completing the steps above will earn you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Underdog Champions, Drafts, Pick’em, Originals, and Predictions You may only claim the Underdog promo code if you are physically located in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With the $50 in fantasy bonus entries you’ve earned through the Underdog promo code, you can draft players in tonight’s UConn vs Duke game. Read on for our college basketball expert’s drafting recommendations:

#2 UConn vs #1 Duke - 3/29 - 5:05 PM ET

UConn will look to spoil Duke’s party in a 5:05pm ET East Regional Final at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (CBS). The Huskies have a 16-3 record in the NCAA Tournament under Dan Hurley and won’t go down without a fight.

Both teams have excellent defenses, with Duke ranking first in adjusted defensive efficiency and UConn 11th. They also both rank in the bottom third in the country in pace, with few possessions expected.

So, it’s best to stick to drafting the go-to players in this matchup. For Duke, Cameron Boozer is the Blue Devils’ only sure thing. The star forward has averaged 21 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in his first, and likely only, NCAA tournament appearance.

As far as UConn is concerned, the big men are also your best bet. Alex Karaban has plenty of NCAA Tournament experience and has hit at least three triples in each of UConn’s first three matchups while averaging over 20 points per game.

Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 20.3 points and 15 rebounds per game during the Huskies’ tourney run. This game could go the way of the team that most effectively dominates the paint.

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