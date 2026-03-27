Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for March Madness Games, Michigan State vs UConn

Underdog Fantasy is offering new users $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to use on NCAA Tournament contests. Apply the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5 on your first entry to get the $50 for #3 Michigan State vs #2 UConn tonight at 9:45pm ET.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/27/2026

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. has been one of the most popular players to draft all season, given that he leads the nation in assists per game. The Spartans will need him at his best to take down UConn. We’ll check out some of the other top options for drafting in tonight’s game.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Once you apply the Underdog promo code, you can get $50 in fantasy bonus entries in just a few minutes. Make sure to consult our guide below to figure out how to do so:

First, use one of the links here to go to Underdog’s website or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Then sign up for an account. Put in your details and the promo code GOALBONUS Complete the sign-up process and verify your email address Before you start entering contests, deposit $10+ with your preferred payment method Next, put $5 or more on your first real-money contest on Underdog Fantasy After you’ve staked $5 or more, Underdog will send you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to enter more fantasy competitions

This Underdog promo code may be claimed by new users who meet the age requirements in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Claiming the Underdog promo code and securing $50 in fantasy bonus entries opens up a whole lot of options. One of tonight’s best games to draft players from is a Sweet 16 showdown between Michigan State and UConn, which we’ll preview below:

#3 Michigan State vs #2 UConn - 3/27 - 9:45 PM ET

A spot in the Elite Eight is on the line when #3 Michigan State and #2 UConn battle it out at 9:45pm ET at Capital One Arena (CBS). Both teams have won seven of their previous nine games heading into tonight’s matchup in Washington, DC.

In the first two rounds, Michigan State G Jeremy Fears Jr. scored just 9.5 points per game. Still, he totaled 27 assists and has managed 11+ assists in three consecutive games. Michigan State forward Coen Carr has also hit two-thirds of his shots en route to 19 PPG in the tourney.

Meanwhile, UConn’s big men have been playing out of their minds. Alex Karaban scored 27 points in the Round of 32 against UCLA and 22 two days earlier against Furman. Tarris Reed Jr. has also scored 20.5 points per game and grabbed a ridiculous 20.0 rebounds per game.

Still, Michigan State, which has a decent shot to win tonight, should match UConn’s physicality and bring them back down to Earth. Pick “Higher” on Fears Jr. 9.5 assists, Carr 11.5 points, and Reed Jr. 8.5 rebounds, and “Lower” on Karaban 2.5 threes at 4.98x max.

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