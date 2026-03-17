Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for March Madness, First Four, Texas vs NC State

With a spot in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 on the line, Texas faces NC State at 9:15pm ET. Before the game, you can join Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in Bonus Entries by putting $5+ on your first entry. Sign up using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/17/2026

Despite recent struggles, Texas and NC State both have a chance to reach the Round of 64, as tonight’s winner will face BYU on Thursday. Later on, we’ll discuss some of the key players in tonight’s matchup that you can consider drafting.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

With just a few minutes of effort, you can earn $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries in time for tonight’s game. To use the Underdog promo code and get the $50, follow along with the guide below:

If you’re on a mobile device, download the Underdog app. Otherwise, follow the links above to visit Underdog’s website Next, start the sign-up process and enter your personal details Hold off on finishing your account setup until you put in the promo code GOALBONUS Afterward, confirm your email address and use one of the available payment methods to deposit $10+ Pick one of Underdog Fantasy’s games to be your first real-money entry and stake at least $5 on it Finishing step number five will unlock the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to use on the game

At present, this offer is only available for new Underdog Fantasy users who are in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Looking for something to use the $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries on now that you’ve claimed the Underdog promo code? Look no further than tonight’s Texas vs NC State game, which our NCAA Basketball expert will preview so you can draft some of the key contributors.

Texas vs NC State - 3/17 - 9:15 PM ET

Texas and NC State have the opportunity to save their seasons when they meet in the First Four at 9:15pm ET (truTV, Fubo). The winner of tonight’s NCAA Tournament game will be the #11 seed in the West Region.

This isn’t the first meeting between the two teams this season. Texas took down NC State 102-97 in November, as six Longhorns reached double figures. Jordan Pope led the way with 28 points.

Pope has scored above his season average of 13.3 points per game in four of his last five games. With the Longhorns’ size advantage, center Matas Vokietaitis will be in a prime position to score 10+ points for a 17th straight game.

However, Texas has struggled with perimeter defense this season. NC State’s guards Paul McNeil Jr. and Quadir Copeland both scored 20+ points in the early-season meeting and should also give the Longhorns trouble tonight.

NC State forward Ven-Allen Lubin has picked up three double-doubles in his past five games. In Champions, you can take Pope Higher 13.5 points, Vokietaitis Higher 12.5 points, McNeil Higher 14.5 points, Copeland 15.5 points, and Lubin Higher 7.5 rebounds at 11.45x.

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