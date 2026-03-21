Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Louisville vs Michigan State, NCAA Tournament

With the NCAA Tournament well underway, you can still use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Just put $5+ on your first Underdog entry, which could be #6 Louisville vs #3 Michigan State at 2:45pm ET to get the $50.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/21/2026

Louisville nearly squandered a 22-point lead in the second half of its 83-79 win against USF on Thursday, but survived to set up a matchup with Michigan State. With the Cardinals’ second-leading scorer, Mikel Brown Jr., still out, consider drafting other players in this matchup.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Take a look at our guide to using the Underdog promo code below. Once you’ve read all of the steps, you’ll be ready to earn $50 in fantasy bonus entries for today’s Louisville vs Michigan State game:

Before initiating the sign-up process, head to Underdog’s website with the link provided or download the app Start making your account and put in all of the requested details Most importantly, enter the promo code GOALBONUS and finish setting up your account Once your account is set up and verified, fund it by depositing at least $10 with your preferred payment method Then, find an Underdog Fantasy game to put $5+ on After doing so, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to continue drafting and making picks on Underdog

You may only claim this new user offer if you are in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Today, you can use the $50 in fantasy bonus entries you’ve secured using the Underdog promo code on a Round of 32 Louisville vs Michigan State showdown. Our NCAAB expert will discuss the picks you can make on individual players below:

#6 Louisville vs #3 Michigan State - 3/21 - 2:45 PM ET

Looking to pull off an upset without star guard Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville takes on Michigan State in a 2:45pm ET NCAA Tournament game at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, NY (CBS).

Since Brown Jr.’s injury, Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely has stepped up the scoring. McKneely poured in 23 points against USF on Thursday, hitting seven of ten threes. McKneely, who averages 11 points per game, has managed 14 PPG in the five games Brown Jr. has missed.

Fellow Louisville guard Ryan Conwell had a tough shooting day against the Bulls, but still managed to score 18 points. He’s currently the Cards’ number one offensive option and is one of the top players to draft in this matchup.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has a few players to consider, like G Jeremy Fears Jr., F Jaxon Kohler, and C Carson Cooper. Cooper scored 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in an impressive 92-67 victory over North Dakota State on Thursday afternoon.

Fears Jr. leads the nation with 9.2 assists per game, and he’s managed 12 APG over the past two contests. He also scored 20+ points in four straight games leading up to the Big Dance.

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