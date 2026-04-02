Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Thunder, NBA Games

The NBA’s best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, host the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30pm ET. Before the game, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first entry on the site to get $50 in Bonus Entries.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/2/2026

OKC recently became the NBA’s first team to reach 60 wins, while the Lakers recently moved into the #3 seed in the Western Conference. For tonight’s potential Western Conference Finals preview, we’ll discuss the best players for Underdog’s DFS games.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Signing up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS can get you $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Lakers vs Thunder. Look at the guide below to claim this offer in minutes:

Begin by clicking the link to go to Underdog’s website. You can also download the app to get started Tap the “Sign up” button and begin populating the required fields Most importantly, put in the promo code GOALBONUS before you finish setting up your account After your account has been created, verify your email address Proceed by depositing $10 or more and staking $5 or more on your first Underdog entry Executing all of the steps above will earn you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any Underdog DFS game

In the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY, new Underdog users may claim this promotional offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Now that you have earned $50 in fantasy bonus entries with the Underdog promo code, you can use them on drafting players in tonight’s Lakers vs Thunder game. Below, our NBA expert will give you a few picks to make in Underdog Champions:

Los Angeles Lakers (50-26) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16) - 4/2 - 9:30 PM ET

Going for a fifth straight win, the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Paycom Center to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30pm ET. Tonight’s game, between two of the Western Conference’s top three teams, will stream on Prime Video.

In March, Lakers guard Austin Reaves played his best basketball since December. Reaves averaged 21.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game as the Lakers went 15-2. He has also reached 29 Pts + Rebs + Asts in six straight games.

It is Luka Doncic, though, who has been the focal point of the Lakers’ offense, and he’s been stellar lately. Doncic has scored 41 or more points in three consecutive games and 33+ in seven of his last eight.

Meanwhile, Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein has been dominant on the glass lately. He’s grabbed double-digit rebounds in four of his previous five appearances, averaging 13.2 RPG during that time.

While Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been excellent all season, his point total of 30.5 seems about right.

In Underdog Champions, take “Higher” on Reaves 28.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, Doncic 32.5 points, and Hartenstein 8.5 rebounds for 5.88x max.

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