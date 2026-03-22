Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Kentucky vs Iowa State, March Madness Games

Underdog is offering new users $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Kentucky vs Iowa State at 2:45pm ET. Just use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS while signing up and put $5+ on your first entry to get the bonus in time for today’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 showdown.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/22/2026

#7 Kentucky outlasted Santa Clara 89-84 in overtime of the Round of 64, but is coming up against a dominant Iowa State team. Still, ISU could be missing star forward Joshua Jefferson, so we’ll discuss some of the best players you can draft if he doesn’t suit up.

Claim your Underdog promo code

Check out a list of March Madness betting promos for thousands in sports bonuses

View all of the top March Madness betting sites for tournament wagers

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

You can have $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Kentucky vs Iowa State in just a few minutes. It’ll be fast and straightforward to claim the Underdog promo code after reading our guide below:

Access the link to go to Underdog’s website. Alternatively, download the mobile app If you’re a new user, start signing up for an account by entering your personal info Before finishing the sign-up process, put in the promo code GOALBONUS Once your account is validated, deposit $10 or more with one of the available payment methods Then, put at least $5 on your first Underdog entry, whether that’s on Champions, Drafts, Pick’Em, Predictions, or Originals Finishing all of the steps above will earn you $50 in fantasy bonus entries

Be aware that only new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY who meet the age requirements may claim this offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Once you’ve used the Underdog promo code, you can draft players in most major sporting events. With March Madness well underway, consider picking players in today’s Kentucky vs Iowa State Round of 32 game. We’ll discuss some players worth considering below:

#7 Kentucky vs #2 Iowa State - 3/22 - 2:45 PM ET

Kentucky would make back-to-back Sweet 16s for the first time since 2017-18 if the Wildcats upset Iowa State. Today’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup tips off at 2:45pm ET on CBS.

Otega Oweh was incredibly clutch for the Wildcats in the 89-84 overtime win over Santa Clara. The senior scored a career-high 35 points, including hitting two important game-tying baskets at the end of regulation.

Oweh has scored 20+ points in six of his last seven games and is Kentucky’s number one option. He also added a team-high seven assists and was the Wildcats’ joint-leading rebounder (8) along with Mouhamed Diabate.

Diabate averages 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game off the bench. Still, that has risen to 12.7 PPG and 6.3 RPG over Kentucky’s last six.

Meanwhile, Iowa State got season-high scoring performances from both Killyan Toure (25) and Nate Heise (22) in the Cyclones’ 108-74 win over Tennessee State. If Joshua Jefferson can’t play, the ball should be in Toure’s hands more often.

ISU F Milan Momcilovic is one of the best three-point shooters in the country and has averaged 22.5 points per game over the previous two.

Underdog Promo Code Full T&C’s