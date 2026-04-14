Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Heat vs Hornets, NBA Play-Ins

New players on Underdog Fantasy can grab $50 in bonus entries for the 7:30pm ET NBA Play-in Tournament matchup between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets. Register with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5 on your first entry to secure the $50.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/14/2026

In Underdog Champions, you can bet “Higher” or “Lower” on various Heat vs Hornets player stats and win big in the process. Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel has had some of his best games against the Heat, and is a player to watch tonight. Read on for our full picks.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

It’ll only take a few minutes to secure $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Heat vs Hornets. Here, we’ll show you how to use the Underdog promo code:

Access the link listed here or download the Underdog app Click the “Sign up” button to begin making an account Put in the promo code GOALBONUS and all of the required personal information Then, confirm your email address once you’ve finished setting up your account Deposit $10+ and put $5 on your first real-money Underdog entry Finishing all of the steps listed above will get you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any of Underdog’s DFS games

This promotional offer is available for new users who meet age requirements in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

It’s a difficult road to reach the NBA playoffs, but both the Heat and Hornets have an opportunity to qualify through the Play-in Tournament. Ahead of tonight’s matchup, we’ll preview the action and dish out some picks to consider in Underdog Champions

#10 Miami Heat (43-39) vs #9 Charlotte Hornets (44-38) - 4/14 - 7:30 PM ET

Tonight, two Eastern Conference teams will clash with their seasons on the line. The Charlotte Hornets host the Miami Heat in a 7:30pm ET Play-in Tournament game at the Spectrum Center (Prime Video).

Miami center Bam Adebayo missed the last meeting between the two teams, but scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 128-120 Heat win over the Hornets on March 6th. Adebayo has been a double-double machine recently, with ten in his last 13 games overall.

However, Heat G Tyler Herro has been struggling. In his previous four games, all against teams with top-ten defensive ratings over the last month, like the Hornets have, Herro has averaged just 13 points per game.

Meanwhile, precocious Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has tormented the Heat this season, with 24.5 points per game over four meetings. His backcourt mate LaMelo Ball has also averaged 8.1 assists per game over his past seven.

Tonight, in Underdog Champions, you can make picks on the four players mentioned for a 6.11x max return. Go with “Higher” on Adebayo 0.5 double doubles, Knueppel 17.5 points, and Ball 7.5 assists. Then, take “Lower” on Herro 20.5 points.

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