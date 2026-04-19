Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for EPL Games, Man City vs Arsenal

Second-placed Manchester City host leaders Arsenal in an 11:30am ET match at the Etihad in the most crucial match of the Premier League title race. To get $50 in bonus entries for the game, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first entry.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/19/2026

With Arsenal’s injury issues mounting, you’ll want to frequently check the latest team news for any Underdog DFS games you decide to play. Meanwhile, it’s uncertain if Nico O’Reilly, who scored twice for Man City against Arsenal in the EFL Cup Final, will play today.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Getting $50 in fantasy bonus entries ahead of Man City vs Arsenal only takes a few steps to complete. See how you can sign up using the Underdog promo code below:

Claim this offer in the app or on the web. Follow the link here or download the Underdog app Start the sign-up process and begin filling in the required fields Before you finish the process, use the promo code GOALBONUS Deposit at least $10 with one of the available payment methods once your account is created After making the qualifying deposit, put $5 on any daily fantasy sports game on Underdog You’ll receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries you can use on any Underdog DFS game once you complete step five

You may only use this promo code if you are a new Underdog user in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

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Goals have been hard to come by for Arsenal lately, while Man City have had few problems in that department. Regardless, we’ll let you know the players to watch on both sides in this key match, so you can make smart choices on DFS games.

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 4/19 - 11:30 AM ET

Needing a victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal to control their title destiny, second-placed Manchester City host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium at 11:30am ET (NBC). Arsenal have only won one of their previous five matches heading into this match.

While City did defeat Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup Final, they are on a five-game winless run against the Gunners in the EPL. Kepa Arrizabalaga started in goal for Arsenal in the EFL Cup Final, but David Raya, who leads the Premier League in clean sheets, will start today.

Set pieces could provide an avenue for Arsenal, who are struggling in open play, to score. Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes has seven EPL goal contributions this season and is their biggest set piece threat.

Meanwhile, City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is coming off a shutout performance against Chelsea in which he grabbed four saves. Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, and Nico O’Reilly have been City’s most dangerous attacking players recently, by some margin.

Haaland scored a hat trick against Liverpool a couple weeks back, O’Reilly has scored three goals in his previous three matches, and Semenyo has totaled 11 goal contributions in 19 City appearances.

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