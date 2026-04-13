Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Cubs vs Phillies, MLB Action

Underdog is still offering new users $50 in bonus entries. Claim the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS while signing up and put $5+ on your first real-money entry to grab the $50 in time for a 6:40pm ET Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/13/2026

On Sunday, the Cubs completed an incredible five-run comeback to beat the Pirates on a Carson Kelly walk-off single. Meanwhile, the Phillies lost 4-3 to the Diamondbacks, dropping to 4-5 at home in the young 2026 season.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Go to Underdog’s website using this link or download the mobile app If and only if you’re a new user, hit the “Sign up” button to start making an account Put in the promo code GOALBONUS after entering your personal details Finish signing up, confirm your email, and deposit $10 or more with a valid payment method Play $5 or more on your first Underdog Champions, Drafts, Originals, Pick’em, or Predictions entry After completing all of the steps above, you’ll receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries

You may only claim this Underdog new user offer if you are in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

It’s early in the MLB season, but the Cubs and Phillies both have serious postseason ambitions. Our MLB expert is taking on Underdog tonight, here is what he is looking at, so you too can get involved if you wish.

Chicago Cubs (7-8) vs Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) - 4/13 - 6:40 PM ET

Following an incredible comeback victory against the Pirates, the Chicago Cubs head to Citizens Bank Park for a 6:40pm ET series-opening game against the Philadelphia Phillies (FS1).

Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA) had an excellent first start of the season, but still only pitched 5.2 innings in a 9-2 win over the Rays. He hasn’t gone more than five innings in two career starts against the Phillies. He also pitched fewer than six innings in five of his seven starts last season.

I would consider “Lower” on Assad 17.5 pitching outs tonight. Assad will be looking for run support from the likes of infielder Nico Hoerner. Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .315 batting average and 10 RBIs. Hoerner has gone over 1.5 H + R + RBIs in four of the past five games.

Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is still playing at a high level for the Phillies. He’s currently on a six-game hitting streak and has also registered 10 RBIs so far this season.

Tonight, you can take Higher on Hoerner 1.5 H + R + RBIs and Bryce Harper 1.5 total bases and Lower on Assad 17.5 outs for 3.45x max.

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