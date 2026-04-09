Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Knicks, NBA Games

Using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS ahead of the 7:30pm ET Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game can get you $50 in bonus entries for DFS games. After signing up with the promo code, play $5+ on your first real-money entry to secure the bonus.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/9/2026

Since losing three consecutive games to close out March, the Knicks enter tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden on a three-game winning streak. OG Anunoby has been at the center of the Knicks’ success, and we’ll discuss whether he and other players are worth drafting today.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Start by putting the Underdog app on your mobile device or following the link to Underdog’s website Then, tap the “Sign up” button to create your account Enter all of the requested information and the promo code GOALBONUS before completing the account creation process Next, verify your email address and deposit $10 or more Put $5+ on your first entry on Underdog Champions, Originals, Drafts, Pick’em, or Predictions Once you have completed all of the steps above, Underdog will credit your account with $50 in fantasy bonus entries

Players who don’t have an existing account in these states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY may claim the Underdog promo code

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

It’s worth paying attention to a high-stakes Celtics vs Knicks game and drafting some of the top players on both sides.

Boston Celtics (54-25) vs New York Knicks (51-28) - 4/9 - 7:30 PM ET

Tonight, the Boston Celtics head to Madison Square Garden for a 7:30pm ET game against their rivals, the New York Knicks (Prime Video). The Celtics have been on a roll lately, with four consecutive wins and 11 victories in their previous 13 games.

Jaylen Brown has led the Celtics in scoring in five straight, averaging 31.8 points per game during that stretch. Brown, while listed as questionable, would be a great option tonight if he plays. He’s also averaged over 30 PPG in three matchups against the Knicks this season.

If you need three-point shooting, Celtics G Payton Pritchard has averaged 3.4 makes over the past eight games. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game in April.

Knicks F OG Anunoby has scored 26.0 points per game in April, but his numbers tend to go way down against the league’s top teams. Jalen Brunson is more consistent, and the Knicks point guard has averaged 25.7 PPG in three games against the Celtics this season.

Karl Anthony-Towns’ all-around production over the past two games has been eye-catching. The Knicks' big man has recorded 20.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

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