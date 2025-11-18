Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for World Cup Qualifying, NBA & College Basketball

Spain has already punched its ticket to the World Cup, but Turkey could use a good tune-up before the playoff round. On the hardwood, Stephen Curry and the Warriors look to take down the Magic. To end the night, Duke and Kansas square off at Madison Square Garden in an early-season showdown.

No team has scored on Spain in the group stage, but Turkey’s had some pep in their scoring step of late. Curry has a great matchup tonight in Orlando, so we’ll certainly be looking for him to show out. Duke-Kansas has plenty of memorable moments, and this latest chapter goes down on Broadway.

Spain vs Turkey has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, but if you look at the numbers from the group stage, you wouldn’t think that’s possible. La Roja hasn’t allowed an opponent to score through the first five games, and I’m thinking that’s about to change with Turkey putting in 12 goals over the last three games; Spain has added 19 of its own over the five games.

Mikel Oyarzabal is the top choice to find the back of the net tonight for La Roja. Oyarzabal has eight international tallies in 2025, including two against Turkey in the previous meeting. The chances are typically there for him, considering he’s averaging just under three per match.

For Turkey, I’m going deep with Hakan Calhanoglu to score. He does take the PKs for this squad, and it seems as if that could be the most logical way to find the back of the net against Spain.

In the NBA, the Warriors take on the Magic right down the block from Mickey Mouse’s house. Point guards are scoring the fifth-most PPG (24.8) against Orlando, so I like Stephen Curry to score more than 27.5 points. The Warriors might not have much in the tank, but that means Curry can more 3-pointers.

On the Magic side of things, there’s no Pablo Banchero in the lineup, and Franz Wagner is the guy who usually picks up the slack. In fact, Wagner’s usage rate jumps from 26% to 31% without Banchero on the floor, so look for Wagner to score more than 25.5 points with the additional opportunities.

The Duke-Kansas main event from MSG will be must-see TV early in the college hoops season. Cameron Boozer is coming off his best performance of the season, dropping 35 points and 12 rebounds..

Flory Bidunga really struggled against UNC two weeks ago, and I see more of the same against Duke.

