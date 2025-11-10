Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Packers vs Eagles MNF & NBA

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $100 in bonuses for the Packers vs Eagles, followed by the Mavericks vs Bucks.

Could this be an NFC Playoff preview tonight between the Eagles and Packers from Lambeau Field? The scoreboard will be busy in tonight’s Bucks-Mavs game with two of the fastest-running teams going back and forth at one another.

Monday Night Football heads to the legendary Lambeau Field for the Eagles versus Packers showdown. According to some people who strategize football, the Packers are expected to win this matchup.

We’re expecting temperatures to hover in the upper 20s to low 30s, and neither team has necessarily been racking up the yards through the air. This feels like a ground-and-pound kind of game, so Josh Jacobs should be a major factor, especially since Tucker Kraft is now out for the year.

Jacobs hasn’t seen as many carries in recent games, but the game environment sets up nicely for him. Let’s take him to get more than 70.5 rushing yards, as well popping at least one inside the end zone. I don’t mind him even getting two here!

We can even say the same for Saquon Barkley, in the sense that the Eagles have noticeably held him back after a massive workload last season. That, paired with the unusual lack of quality on their OL, has led to Barkey getting fewer rushing yards than expected in six of eight games this season.

Tonight doesn’t look much better, either, as the Packers’ run-D ranks amongst the NFL’s best, so let’s take Barkley getting fewer than 78.5 rushing yards .

Right after MNF kicks off, the Bucks and Mavericks will tip things off in Dallas. Milwaukee played yesterday, and that probably hurts its defense more than anything.

The good news here is that both teams run some of the league’s fastest paces (DAL: 6th, MIL: 9th), so let’s load up on some fun! Dallas struggling against bigger players, so Giannis Antetokounmpo getting more than 49.5PRA is a solid pick, especially with both teams pushing the tempo.

Speaking of bigs against the Mavs, this should be a great spot for Myles Turner to thrive on the glass. Let’s take Turner getting more than 6.5 rebounds.

For Dallas, it goes without saying that size will be needed to deal with the opposing size. Let’s take Naji Marshall getting more than 11.5 points + rebounds, as he’s stepped up big time lately.

