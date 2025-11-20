Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for NBA & Thursday Night Football

Use the Underdog promo code, GOALBONUS, to get $100 in bonus entries, pre the 76ers and Bucks tip off in Milwaukee for this Eastern Conference clash. On Thursday Night Football, the Bills look to inch closer to the division lead with a win over the Texans.

Philly is missing Joel Embiid and Paul George, while Milwaukee is missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, so who steps up? Houston RBs have a great matchup against Buffalo tonight, but will it be Woody Marks or Nick Chubb having the bigger night?

Use the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Compare the top sportsbook promos with our expert’s list of bonuses

Review our expert’s review of the best DFS sites in the United States

How to claim the Underdog promo code

Get started with the Underdog promo code, and you’ll get $100 in bonuses when you risk $5. Follow the steps below to begin your journey:

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Underdog landing page, via the above link Verify your details Use the underdog promo code GOALBONUS Deposit $5 or More Place a $5 entry with Underdog’s Picks Collect $100 in bonus entries Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?

Both the 76ers and Bucks are without key players (PHI: Joel Embiid, Paul George; MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo), but I do feel like we’ll see a very competitive game. It’s certainly worth noting both teams play at the same exact pace this season (102.8).

Tyrese Maxey sees the biggest uptick in usage when Embiid and George are off the floor, and he’s in a great spot against a Milwaukee squad that ranks ninth-worst in the NBA for points and assists allowed. I’m rolling with Maxey to accumulate more than 35.5 points + assists tonight. Maxey has a combined 70 points over the last two games.

On the Bucks’ side, Ryan Rollins stands out as the player to target. He’s scored 20 or more in three of his last four games, and I expect him to keep it going tonight. Let’s take Rollins to score more than 22.5 points.

NFL Week 12 kicks off with the Bills facing the Texans on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo is expected to win by just under a touchdown, and we may not see many points in this one. But don’t you worry, I’m not taking any unders on these individual stats; everyone’s gonna have some fun!

I like Nick Chubb to rush for more than 20.5 rushing yards. Woody Marks has gotten more touches lately, but he also hasn’t capitalized much on the extra chances. On a short week, Chubb should clear this line against a Bills defense giving up the second-most rushing yards per game (153).

Leaving it here in H-Town, let’s go with Nico Collins securing more than 74.5 receiving yards, which he’s done in each of his last three outings. During that stretch, Collins has posted at least 10 targets, seven catches, and 75 yards per game.

I don’t love a Bills’ onslaught here, but I do like Ty Johnson to get more than 8.5 receiving yards. Johnson has topped this number in each of his past three games, highlighted by a 52-yard catch-and-run to the house against the Bucs last week.

More info on Underdog Promo Code

Underdog promo code GOALBONUS Underdog promo Play $5, Get $100 in Bonus Funds or Entries! Underdog promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog operates. Terms apply. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.