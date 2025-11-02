Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NBA & NFL Sunday Night Football

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $100 in bonuses for the Bulls at Knicks in the NBA or the Seahawks at Commanders in the NFL.

The Bulls and Knicks meet for the second time in three days. On Sunday Night Football, the Commanders host the Seahawks in this East-meets-West showdown.

The Bulls and Knicks are set to face off for the second time in three days, offering us some insight as to how these teams match up against one another.

Chicago has struggled to contain opposing centers’ outside shooting, allowing 2.4 makes per game from beyond the arc; that makes Karl-Anthony Towns the best candidate to take advantage here. I’ll take KAT netting more than _ 3-pointers.

Continuing with KAT, I also like his chances to grab more than 13.5 rebounds; he’s pulled down at least 11 boards in each of his first four games this season, and the Bulls are currently giving up 15.5 rebounds per game to the center position. We’re not sure what the availability of Mitchell Robinson, so this would give KAT all of the opportunities in the world to come through for us.

For Chicago, I’m leaning toward one of the unders in particular. Nikola Vucevic dropped 28 points in the opener, but he has only been getting about half of that in games after that. Look for him to struggle again and get less than 18.5 points.

Switching to the NFL, the Seahawks will try to maintain their perfect road record (3-0) as they travel East to face the Commanders.

Washington’s defense has surrendered 24 or more points in six of eight games this season, so Sam Darnold seems likely to throw more than 1.5 touchdown passes, especially since he hasn’t had back-to-back games with fewer than two touchdowns since joining Seattle.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba gets one of the best head-to-head matchups he’ll see all season, so I like him to get more than 94.5 receiving yards and to score a touchdown as well. JSN has reached at least 95 receiving yards in all but one of his seven games and even has one trip to paydirt in each of his last three outings.

Jayden Daniels is returning for the Commanders, but we’re not exactly sure what we’re getting after he left the Cowboys’ game early and followed that up by missing the Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs. However, I do like Daniels to throw for more than 219.5 passing yards, just as each of the last three quarterbacks to face Seattle has done.

