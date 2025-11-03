Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NBA & NFL Monday Night Football

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $100 in bonuses for the Rockets vs Mavericks and the Cowboys vs Cardinals.

The Rockets look to extend their recent winning streak against the Mavericks. In primetime, the Cowboys will fight tooth and nail to get a much-needed win against the Cardinals.

Use the Underdog promo code for sports bonuses

See our guide to top sportsbook promos

Read reviews of leading sports betting apps

How to claim the Underdog promo code

If you're a new customer, you can claim $100 in bonuses using the Underdog promo code. Follow the steps listed below to get started:

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY:

Click on the link above, which will take you to the Underdog landing page Ensure your personal information is correct Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 Place a $5 entry with Underdog’s Picks Collect $100 in bonus entries Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?

The Rockets have been in all-out assault mode against recent opponents, winning their last three games by an average of 24.3 points! According to some very knowledgeable folks, Houston is expected to win by a healthy margin once again, so we’ll center our build around Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

In four of five games this season, the Rockets have scored 124+ points, and a good chunk of that is coming from Durant, who is averaging 27.2 PPG. The mark of 27.5 points doesn’t seem all that hard to hit, considering the Mavericks won’t have many guys to get in his last. Let’s take KD getting more than 27.5 points tonight.

As for Sengun, we know this guy can get it done all over the stat sheet. However, my selection for him will be getting more than 6.5 assists, just as he’s done in four of five games this season.

The Cowboys’ defense will be on the field for tonight’s MNF game, so that means we’ll see some points. If that seems like a cheap shot, it is. Dallas’ defense is allowing the second-most total yards per game (404.6) and points per game (31.3). As I always say, they made Russell Wilson look good this season!

Even though Kyler Murray is out, Jacoby Brissett has more than enough pass-catchers to make this worth our while. I like Marvin Harrison Jr. getting more than 53.5 receiving yards, just like he’s done in three of his last four games. Trey McBride to score a touchdown (+105) is also high on my radar, and he is coming off back-to-back games finding paydirt, including twice last time out.

I’m not sure that the Cowboys will necessarily run away with this one (pun intended), so Javonte Williams will get some additional work in the passing game. I like him getting more than 2.5 receptions tonight. The Cardinals are allowing an average of 5.9 targets (4.6 catches) to the RB position, and that sets up nicely with the probable game script.

More info on Underdog Promo Code