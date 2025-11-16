Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for NBA & NFL

The Rockets host the Magic in a matchup of two of the NBA’s best teams early on. In Philly, the Eagles host the Lions in what many are calling a potential glimpse into a postseason matchup.

Houston’s size is giving teams trouble, but will Orlando have enough bodies to pull off the road win? In the Philly-Detroit SNF clash, this could finally be the time to get AJ Brown going in a solid matchup against a secondary that is tested often.

Up to this point in the season, the Rockets lead the NBA with 90% of their games going over the total. The Magic will be happy to engage in a high-scoring battle tonight, so this sets the tone for a fun back-and-forth battle.

The Rockets' size poses significant challenges for most opponents, as evidenced by their NBA-best rebounding rate of 57. Most notably, they're also allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game (11.5) to opposing centers. With these numbers in mind, it would be wise to select Wendell Carter Jr getting fewer than 6.5 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun has been outstanding this season, posting averages of 22.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game; I like him to keep this momentum going get more than 38.5 PRA, since he's recorded at least 16 points and 9 rebounds in every game played in November.

Let’s head to Philly for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Eagles. Had it not been for a Lions’ upset loss against the Commanders in last season’s Divisional Round, this would have been the NFC Championship Game. Not to worry, folks. We might actually get it this season – stay tuned!

Among the many intriguing props tonight, I'll begin with Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored three touchdowns last week. As the Lions' RB1, Gibbs has racked up 218 and 172 total yards in two of his last three outings, so I’m selecting him to get more than 86.5 yards (-115) appears well within reach.

The Eagles need to get AJ Brown into the end zone soon, or he might have one of those forever-remembered meltdowns we’ve seen before. I expect they'll make it a priority, especially with a favorable matchup on tap against the Lions’ secondary. WR1s are seeing the fifth-most red zone targets (10) against Detroit’s secondary, and this is a good a spot as Brown will get all season.

Lastly, I like WR DeVonta Smith to notch a longest catch of more than 22.5 yards, a feat he has achieved in four of his past five games, including each of the last three.

