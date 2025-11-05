Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NBA & College Football

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $100 in bonuses for Toledo vs Northern Illinois and the Knicks vs Timberwolves.

Wednesday night features some MACtion as Northern Illinois takes on Toledo. Meanwhile, familiar foes face off on the hardwood at MSG with the Timberwolves playing the Knicks.

Starting off in college football, Toledo hosts Northern Illinois for some Wednesday night MACtion on the eve of the NFL beginning Week 10. The Rockets are expected to win by more than two touchdowns, which makes our job a bit easier in identifying which targets we’re locked in on.

For Toledo, we’re going with a lot of optimism here tonight. QB Tucker Gleason is our main guy in this matchup, so I’m going with him to throw more than 1.5 TD passes, as well as throw more than 239.5 passing yards. This number is one of the best placed I’ve seen in quite some time, considering he’s tossed for at least 237 in each of the last four games, which includes those above 237 and a 238 performance in his last game.

Wide receiver Junior Vandeross III could have an even more impressive night by surpassing 68.5 receiving yards (odds) and scoring a touchdown. Vandeross leads the Rockets with 52 receptions, 608 yards, and eight touchdowns, and this would be an opportune time for the senior to boost his NFL Draft profile before a national TV audience.

The Knicks and Timberwolves pulled off one of the biggest NBA trades in recent memory before the start of last season. Last season’s matchups were quite the scene, as there were a few shoving matches and all that good stuff we like to consume on social.

Nevertheless, we’re here for the stats, and one guy who has been lighting up the stat sheet is Julius Randle. Over the last six games, Randle has topped 32.5 points + rebounds + assists, with a lot of that coming with Anthony Edwards out of the lineup.

OG Anunoby has been a solid contributor in all aspects of the game, and he’s been hitting marks without even scoring. Let’s go with Anunoby getting more than 6.5 rebounds + assists; he has exceeded this mark in four of his last five games.

