Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for College Football & NBA

Alabama looks to make it eight straight wins in this SEC rivalry matchup against LSU. Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking to extend a lengthy winning streak of their own tonight against the Hawks.

Pack your bags and get in – we’re heading down South for the LSU-Alabama showdown in the SEC tonight. Alabama is expected to win this matchup right on the edge of double-digits, and they definitely have much more at stake than their rivals.

Let’s get this party started with Alabama QB Ty Simpson to rush for more than 11.5 yards (-115). While he’s not exactly a dual-threat QB, LSU has allowed 70+ rushing yards to three of its last four opposing QBs. Simpson has topped this mark in 50% of his games this season, and he tends to give the Tide a boost when the RBs can’t break through.

Speaking of that Bama run game stalling, it would probably shock you to know they rank 104th in the nation, with 119.3 YPG on the ground. I’ll take Jam Miller to get fewer than 52.5 rushing yards, as only three opposing RBs have topped that mark all season against LSU.

On the LSU side, I’m backing Garrett Nussmeier to throw for less than 225.5 passing yards. Nussmeier has failed to top this mark in three of his last four contests, and Alabama is allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (163) in the nation.

Switching over to the NBA, this Lakers-Hawks matchup suits Luka Doncic perfectly. I like him to accumulate more than 60.5 points + rebounds + assists. With Austin Reaves possibly out again for the Lakers, as well as LeBron James once again, Doncic should have every opportunity to stuff the stat sheet and carry the offensive load.

The Lakers had two full days off, so that’s great news for Doncic and his running mate, Rui Hachimura. With the full rest, look for those legs to have some bounce en route to hitting more than 11.5 3-pointers tonight.

Meanwhile, Atlanta just played a home game last night, so that’s not good for the legs. I do like one guy, though, and that’ll be Nickeil Walker-Alexander. LA has been getting torched by opposing SGs, so I like him netting more than 18.5 points tonight with the additional opportunities for buckets.

