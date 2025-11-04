Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for College Football & NBA

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $100 in bonuses for Miami (OH) at Ohio, as well as Magic at Hawks.

Miami (OH) sits atop the MAC, but Ohio is just a game behind and looking to strike. In the NBA, the Magic and Hawks get together for a divisional matchup on Peacock.

Use the Underdog promo code for sports bonuses

See our guide to top sportsbook promos

Browse through the experts’ reviews of leading sports betting apps

How to claim the Underdog promo code

New customers can receive $100 in bonuses by using the Underdog promo code. Follow the steps below to get started.

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY:

Click on the link above, which will take you to the Underdog landing page Ensure your personal information is correct Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 Place a $5 entry with Underdog’s Picks Collect $100 in bonus entries Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?



Who doesn’t love some football on a Tuesday night? Well, you’re in luck, so pack your bags and head for campus with the Miami (OH) at Ohio matchup.

RedHawks quarterback Dequan Finn continues to be the guy for this team, just as he has been in recent matchups. In his last game, he recorded a season-high 260 passing yards and added 52 yards on the ground. With six total touchdowns in his past two games, I expect him to hit paydirt tonight and get more than 237.5 combined passing + rushing yards.

I do like the Miami side a bit more tonight, and one under I’d like to highlight is Ohio RB Sieh Bangura. I know, I know – he has four 100-yard rushing games in his last five tries. However, this RedHawks’ run-D is pretty solid, so I’ll go against the grain and select Bangura getting less than 80.5 rushing yards.

Taking it to the ATL, we’ve got the Magic at Hawks in a game that will be shown to the entire nation on Peacock. Orlando will be looking for revenge after dropping the earlier meeting in its second game of the season.

In his most recent game, Paolo Banchero needed only 26 minutes to score his second-highest total of the season (28 points). Atlanta has been so-so against opposing forwards, so I don’t see much standing in the way of him scoring more than 23.5 points.

Franz Wagner has a great opportunity to dish out more than 4.5 assists, considering the Hawks are trending down in allowing assists; they allowed 30 of them last game and 2.5 more at home than on the road. Atlanta has gone bigger lately, leading to more of these passing opportunities.

Trae Young is out for four weeks with an MCL sprain, and the Hawks have made some adjustments. Jalen Johnson has led the team in scoring in each of the past three games, and I like him to score more than 20.5 points as Atlanta will likely be trailing for stretches tonight.

More info on Underdog Promo Code