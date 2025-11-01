Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for College Football & NBA

Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to get $100 in bonuses for USC vs Nebraska and the Rockets vs Celtics.

USC trades in the glitz and glam of Hollywood for the cornfields of Nebraska in this Big Ten showdown. On the hardwood, the fully-rested Rockets look to put it on the Celtics, who are playing their second game in as many nights.

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?

USC is expected to win by a touchdown tonight, so a lot of the offerings will be based on me swinging a big, mighty Trojan sword around my home. First, I love Jayden Maiava throwing for more than 265.5 passing yards, just as he’s done in seven of his last nine games; one of those misnomers was for 265 yards – does that even count? C’mon man!

USC ranks 15th in the nation with 35.1 PPG, and that will be too much for Nebraska to keep pace with. I expect the Trojans to get the lead early, so that means the Cornhuskers will get a healthy dose of RB King Miller. The freshman has 18 carries in each of the last two games made the most of it with 228 rushing yards, so look for him to get more than 79.5 on the ground.

The Cornhuskers will be missing a pair of offensive linemen, and that will make things much harder on QB Dylan Raiola, who hasn’t necessarily lived up to the hype. Take Raiola getting less than 245.5 passing yards, a number he’s failed to exceed in 13 of his last 20 games, including three of the last four not even reaching 200+ yards.

In the NBA, the Celtics and Rockets are both looking for a win in Beantown tonight. I’ll keep things in a Houston state of mind, considering they had a full two days of rest while the C’s just played last night.

Alperen Sengun has looked phenomenal early on, averaging 23.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 7.3 APG during the first week (4 games). Look for him to take advantage of this tired Boston bunch and get more than 45.5 PRA once again. Kevin Durant is in a similarly great spot against the undersized Celtics.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown will try and do everything he can in desperation mode, so look for him to get more than 26.5 points. Brown has already gone for 30+ points a couple of times, and Houston’s pace will increase the urgency level on offense.

