Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for College Basketball & NBA

The Underdog promo code, GOALBONUS, offers $100 in bonus entries pre (4) Arizona at (3) UConn headlines Tuesday night’s sports slate. In the NBA, the ESPN national TV audience will be treated to the Knicks at Mavericks.

UConn gets the home court advantage, so just how much of an advantage will that be against Arizona? Karl-Anthony Towns has filled in admirably as the Knicks' #1 option with Jalen Brunson out, and KAT is ready to fill up the stat sheet once again.

There’s a loaded slate on Wednesday, but all eyes are on the CBB showdown: (3) Arizona at (4) UConn. The Huskies should win by a handful, so I’ll create my build hoping they handle business at Gampel Pavilion. Unlike most early-season Top-10 matchups, this one isn’t on a neutral court, and that home-court advantage could make the difference.

I’ll begin with UConn’s offensive anchor, the 6’11” senior center, Tarris Reed Jr. This young man has been a force, posting averages of 20 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. On the Arizona side, freshman standout Koa Peat is looking to bounce back after his toughest outing yet.

Switching to the NBA, the Knicks travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in Big D. Both rosters are dealing with injury woes (NYK: Brunson, Anunoby out; DAL: Davis out), opening the door for other players.

Miles McBride will fill in at PG for the Knicks, but he has only registered two or fewer assists in three of his last four contests. Considering Dallas defends PGs well at the 3-point line (allowing just 2.58 made 3s per game, third-fewest in the league).

With Brunson and Anunoby out, Karl-Anthony Towns sees his usage spike from 26.6% to a team-high 32.0%. The Mavericks have struggled to contain opposing bigs, and with no Anthony Davis in sight, KAT should thrive. I like Towns getting more than 38.5 points + rebounds, considering he’s pulled down 10+ boards in every game this season, as well as the additional scoring opportunities.

