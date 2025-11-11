Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for CFB & NBA - Celtics vs 76ers

A pivotal MACtion game between Ohio and Western Michigan could determine a spot in the conference title game. Meanwhile, the Celtics and 76ers meet for the third time already in the first 20 days of the NBA season.

The Bobcats’ prolific rushing attack gets its stiffest test against a bolstered Broncos’ defense. Tyrese Maxey takes aim at the top spot on the scoring list, but Jaylen Brown will have something to say about that.

Tuesday night MACtion sets the table for an electric Week 12 CFB slate, as Ohio heads to Western Michigan for a clash with conference title implications. Whoever comes out on top is just about locked in for the big game, so we don’t have to worry about blowouts or any other wild factors. This one means everything!

RB Sieh Bangura leads Ohio’s #21-ranked rushing attack, but this one is going to be a battle all night long in the cold Michigan air. WMU ranks #17 in defense overall (and #22 against the run), so let’s go with Bangura getting fewer than 78.5 yards on the ground.

Another detriment for Bangura is the fact that WMU ranks #21 in the nation for time of possession. Let’s go with QB Broc Lowry getting more than 249.5 passing + rushing yards. Last week snapped a three-game streak of Lowry exceeding this mark, but with the season’s ultimate goal at stake, look for the Broncos to put the ball in the hands of their best player.

This also means we could see a big night from WR Tailique Williams, so let’s select him to grab more than 5.5 receptions. Williams has at least five in each of his last three games, and you know Lowry will be looking his way again in primetime.

For the third time in the young season, we’ll see the Celtics and 76ers do battle. Just like the CFB game, we’re expecting quite a ride. After all, the teams have split the season series at one apiece, and each game was won by a single point!

This will also be another chance for us to get another Tyrese Maxey vs Jalen Brown on the hardwood. Maxey is second in the NBA with 33.2 PPG, and Brown isn’t too far behind with 28.0 PPG (8th in the NBA).

In the previous meetings, Maxey dropped 40 and 26 points, while Brown had 25 and 32 in those same games. Let’s take both players getting more points (Maxey: 31.5, Brown: 27.5), as this should be a back-and-forth battle once again.

