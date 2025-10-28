Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for NBA & MLB Finals

Get $100 in bonus entries, with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS, for any games like the Knicks vs Bucks at 8 pm ET or the Blue Jays vs Dodgers, Finals series, at 8 pm ET.

The Knicks and Bucks square off in a matchup of two of the East’s best. For the main event, we’ll see the Blue Jays and Dodgers battle it out in Game 4 of the World Series.

Let’s tip it off with the Knicks-Bucks matchup, and you can catch this one nationally on NBC; New York is a slight 1.5-point favorite with the total at 231.5, indicating a close, high-scoring game.

I’ll get the party started with Giannis Antetokounmpo having more than 50.5 points + rebounds + assists. The Knicks have struggled against big, mobile players early on, and the Greek just dropped 40 points in his last game.

Let’s take Jalen Brunson getting more than 37.5 points + rebounds + assists, just as he’s done in each of the last two games. In fact, Brunson has scored 30+ in both of his last two, and opposing PGs are filling up the stat sheet versus Milwaukee early on this season.

OG Anunoby is going over 20.5 points + rebounds in a great spot, as every starting SF to face the Bucks has at least 20 PR this season. In fact, all six SFs have exceeded their PR prop this season, and this includes three different guys on the Wizards.

Lastly, I’m taking AJ Green from the Bucks to score more than 8.5 points, just as he’s done in all three games this season. Green has played 25+ mins in all three games, and it’s certainly worth noting that all six SGs to play the Knicks this season have scored at least six points – even the backups!

We’re not sure how the Blue Jays and Dodgers are going to top last night’s wild affair, but they’ll certainly try out in LA for Game 4 of the World Series. Tonight’s pitching matchup will be Shane Bieber against Shohei Ohtani.

It feels like Ohtani goes yard every time he starts the game on the mound, so let’s take him to homer tonight. After all, the last time he pitched, he hit three homers in the NLCS clincher.

Bieber was much worse against right-handed bats, so I like Will Smith to get more than 1.5 hits + runs + RBI. Smith has hits in nine of his 11 postseason games, and he even has 4 RBI over the last few games.

