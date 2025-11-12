Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for NBA, Lakers vs Thunder, & CFB

Use the Underdog promo code, GOALBONUS, as the Thunder hosts the Lakers. Wednesday night MACtion takes us to campus, where we’ll see a primetime matchup between Central Michigan and Buffalo.

Do head-to-head matchups get any better than this with Luka Doncic vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? In CFB, Buffalo’s Al-Jay Henderson went for 100+ in his last game, and he’ll look to do it again tonight on the road?

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?

It’s going to be a star-studded affair tonight in OKC when the defending-champ Thunder face the Lakers in a national-TV game shown on ESPN. OKC comes in at 11-1 (6-0 at home), with the only loss coming by a single bucket on the road.

We didn’t need all that information to tell us OKC is really good but, of course, who doesn’t love some visual evidence? The Thunder even played the Warriors last night, so that could make this an even closer game than anticipated.

Luka Doncic has played a big role in slowing down LA’s tempo a bit, but he’s not missing a beat on the stat sheet, racking up 29 or more points in all but one game so far. I’m riding with Doncic to score more than 31.5 points simply based on his volume; he put up a season-high 28 shot attempts in that last outing.

Defensively, the Lakers have had issues against multiple positions, but my eyes are on Ajay Mitchell to have a breakout performance tonight. Mitchell has logged 30-plus minutes in each of his last three games, dropping point totals of 21, 18, and 21. I like him to score more than 18.5 points this evening.

Switching gears to the gridiron, Buffalo at Central Michigan kicks things off on this Wednesday with major implications towards a MAC Championship Game appearance. No hesitation on my end in rolling with a pro-Buffalo build, as this team plays very well on the road (3-1), and the guy we’re rolling with just had his biggest game of the season.

Al-Jay Henderson would be a solid selection to rush for more than 74.5 rushing yards after he just tallied a season-high 119 in last Saturday’s win over Bowling Green State. I’ll even throw in a trip to paydirt for AJH.

Overall, this could be a tough night for Central Michigan, so let’s go with Nahree Biggins getting fewer than 41.5 rushing yards against this Buffalo defense that is only allowing 3.6 yards per carry (T-12th best in CFB).

