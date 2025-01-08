Tottenham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Beleaguered Spurs may struggle

Check out our football expert's Tottenham vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday's 3pm ET EFL Cup clash (01/08/2025).

Tottenham’s tough season continued at the weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle, and they will be hoping that this week’s cup fixtures can provide some respite for their injury-hit squad.

They have a tough task in this EFL Cup semi-final however, taking on a Liverpool team who beat them 6-3 recently and are comfortably clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Diogo Jota to score at anytime @ +130 with bet365

Yves Bissouma to be shown a card @ +250 with bet365

Reds could be too strong

Liverpool suffered something of a setback when they were held to a 2-2 draw by rivals Manchester United last time out, but that may have been a slight wake up call that they needed at this point in the campaign to avoid falling foul to complacency.

They have sufficient squad depth to rotate for the first leg of this cup clash and keep the quality levels high.

The same cannot be said for Tottenham, whose injury crisis is showing no signs of abating.

New goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is likely to make his debut but Spurs are still piecing together a makeshift back four, with Radu Dragusin a doubt for this game after coming off at half-time against Newcastle due to illness.

That means that Djed Spence and Archie Gray may have to fill in at center back again, and that is not a desirable position to be in when facing the Premier League’s top scorers.

Arne Slot’s side ran out rampant winners when these two met in the league before Christmas and Tottenham have now won just one of their last eight home games in all competitions.

Expect the Lilywhites to put up a valiant fight, but the visitors’ depth and attacking talent is likely to be too much for the hosts.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Jota to thrive on start

Diogo Jota has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool due to his struggles with injury but he still has an impressive scoring record when he does feature.

The Portuguese striker has netted six goals in 786 minutes of action in all competitions this term so, should he be given a rare start here, take him to find the net.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Diogo Jota to score at anytime @ +130 with bet365

Bissouma likely card candidate

Ange Postecoglou’s system demands a lot of his central midfielders and that means that they can be vulnerable to giving away fouls and picking up cards.

Yves Bissouma has been booked eight times already this season and, against an impressive Liverpool midfield, could pick up another yellow.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Yves Bissouma to be shown a card @ +250 with bet365