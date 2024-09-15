Tottenham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: North London rivals hard to split in crunch Premier League clash

Our betting expert offers up his three best Tottenham vs Arsenal betting tips and north London derby predictions for today's Premier League clash.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal dropped points in their last outing prior to the international break and the north London rivals could be forced to share the spoils when they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 14:00 on Sky on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Draw @ +250 with bet365

Leandro Trossard to score at any time @ +275 with bet365

Thomas Partey to be booked @ +187 with bet365

Familiar foes could share the points

Arsenal have claimed ten points from the last four north London derbies, but Mikel Arteta's men stumbled at home to Brighton in their last Premier League outing, and they could have to settle for another draw on Sunday.

While the 1-1 stalemate against the Seagulls was an early setback to the Gunners' title hopes, Declan Rice's red card presents more immediate problems. Arteta was then dealt another blow in midweek when captain Martin Odegaard was injured in the Nations League.

With Rice suspended and Odegaard looking certain to join him on the sidelines, the visitors might not be at their fluent best, particularly with Kai Havertz expected to drop back into the midfield three.

Spurs saved their best performance of the season so far for their home support, winning 4-0 against Everton in their sole fixture on their own patch, but they've claimed just one point from two road trips and could struggle to take advantage of Arsenal's absences.

Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to completely abandon his all out blitz approach, but Spurs have a few issues in attack with Dominic Solanke not certain to return from a two-match absence.

Arteta would never admit publicly that he'd be happy with a share of the points but, given his high-profile absentees, it might not be a huge surprise if he prioritizes pragmatism.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet 1: Draw @ +250 with bet365

Trossard should shine in more central role

If Havertz drops into a deeper role, Leandro Trossard could move into a central position in Arsenal's front three, and the Belgian looks a decent price to find the net at any time against a Spurs team who rarely keep a clean sheet.

Trossard was superb in the final few weeks of last season, netting five goals in the Gunners' last eight Premier League matches, and he's already opened his 2024-25 account with a strike against Aston Villa.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet 2: Leandro Trossard to score at any time @ +275 with bet365

Arsenal midfielder to test Gillett's patience

Tensions will run high in this fixture, and one man who could find himself in the referee's notebook is Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey, who will be entrusted with more defensive work in Rice's absence, was booked in this fixture last season. He's also committed eight fouls already this season, more than any other Arsenal player.

Referee Jarred Gillett has handed out ten bookings in two matches, and he could have the Ghanaian in his crosshairs.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet 3: Thomas Partey to be booked @ +187 with bet365