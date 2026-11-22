Minnesota comes into this game in second place in the NFC North, the most competitive division in the NFL this season. San Francisco, meanwhile, sit atop the NFC West and will be looking to continue their run towards securing the best record in the NFC this season.

Vikings vs 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/22/2026

Minnesota Vikings +3 @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 46.5 Total Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Kirk Cousins - 250+ Passing Yards @ +130 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Minnesota Vikings +3

Kirk Cousins passed his first test back in charge of the Vikings by taking out division rivals Green Bay in Week 10. The 49ers beat the Cowboys in a shootout on Sunday, winning 46-40 over their old rivals. These results show why we’re backing the Vikings here.

Minnesota play in the toughest division in the NFL and have come out of it with a 7-2 record. San Francisco, on the other hand, have played the fifth-weakest schedule in the NFL this season and still have managed to put away weak teams like the Cowboys.

We’re not saying this won’t be close, but we like the Vikings’ chances of upsetting the 49ers here. At the very least, they should cover the spread. The last time San Francisco played a defence like Minnesota’s was their 32-29 win over the Seahawks in Week 5.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 1: Minnesota Vikings +3 @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 46.5 Total Points

Minnesota allow their opponents just 14 points per game, which is only two touchdowns. The 49ers have scored more touchdowns than anyone in the NFL this season (37), but that offence faces a defence that rarely lets games get out of hand.

The Vikings’ Week 9 loss to the Bills (23-6) came down to game script. Carson Wentz threw two picks, which let Buffalo run 74 plays, 14 more than Minnesota usually allow. With Cousins under centre, the Vikings should control the ball and eat up more clock than they did in that defeat. Fewer possessions for both teams means fewer points, so the under at 46.5 looks like the play.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 2: Under 46.5 Total Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Kirk Cousins - 250+ Passing Yards

Kirk Cousins has hit the ground running to start his second stint in Minnesota after being traded from the Raiders. He passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay in Week 10, his first game back in purple and yellow.

He’s already played the 49ers this year and had a tough time, throwing three picks in a 38-17 loss. That said, he has much better weapons around him this time and a much more stable offence all-around. San Francisco’s offence is also the league’s most productive in touchdowns (37), so Minnesota may need to keep throwing to keep pace. That volume should push Cousins past 250 in Mexico City.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 3: Kirk Cousins - 250+ Passing Yards @ +130 with BetMGM

Vikings vs 49ers Start Time

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers head to Mexico City for a big Sunday Night Football (11/22) matchup at the iconic Estadio Azteca (Estadio Banorte). The game is set to kick off at 8:20pm ET (7:20pm local time). You can watch it live in Canada on Peacock or NFL+.

Vikings vs 49ers Game Details