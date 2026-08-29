theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the Bears vs Titans, NFL Preseason

Robert Saleh opens the regular season against the New York Jets, the team that fired him two years ago. Tonight at 6:00 PM EDT, his Titans get their final preseason tune-up before that emotionally charged Week 1 clash, hosting the Bears. Chicago, meanwhile, is still searching for answers after a 27-9 loss to Cincinnati exposed some ugly habits. Roster cuts come Sunday. For the players on the bubble tonight, there is no next week. Back the action with a bet reset up to $1,000 thanks to theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason

Chicago and Tennessee enter Saturday's preseason finale with roster spots still on the line, giving both coaching staffs one final opportunity to evaluate players before final cuts. Our expert breaks down the key lines worth tracking as the Bears and Titans bring the exhibition slate to a close.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans, Aug 29, 6:00 PM EDT

This preseason finale in Nashville belongs to players most fans can't name. Caleb Williams and Cam Ward are expected to play a series or two, so the bulk of the snaps go to camp arms, undrafted rookies, and fringe pieces fighting for the last spots on Tuesday's 53-man roster.

Ben Johnson and Robert Saleh already know what they think of their real teams. What's left on the field is an audition, not a preview.

That's exactly why the market looks the way it does. Tennessee sits at -150 to win outright, Chicago at +125, with the Titans favored by 2.5 at -110. The total is 37.5, Over and Under both near -110. These numbers usually mean the books are hedging against a real edge, but here it just reflects reality: neither roster resembles what shows up in Week 1, so there's nothing sharp to price against.

For bettors, that's the appeal, not a reason to pass. Watch effort over scheme, since players fighting for a practice-squad spot tend to play harder in garbage time than locks do.