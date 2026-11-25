Green Bay will be looking to bounce back from their 30-10 defeat at home to the Vikings back in Week 10, while Los Angeles will hope to extend their winning streak to five games. Both teams have the same record, but the betting sites have the Rams as slight favorites. Let’s dive into the odds and our predictions.

Packers vs Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:00pm ET - 11/25/2026

Green Bay Packers Moneyline @ +115 with BetMGM

Under 44.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Matthew Golden Anytime Touchdown @ +145 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Green Bay Packers Moneyline

The spread for this game has shrunk from 3.5 points down to 2.5 at most betting sites, so it’s clear the market like Green Bay going into this game. Normally, going with the crowd isn’t the best strategy, but it makes sense here.

Los Angeles has just a 2-3 record as home favorites and have struggled against top tier quarterbacks this season. Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns against them, while Josh Allen had a huge game on the ground in an overtime thriller that the Rams lost.

Jordan Love is in that category of elite QBs and could have a big game in Inglewood, provided his offensive line can keep him safe. The former Utah State QB was sacked eight times against Minnesota and the Packers’ O-line has been inconsistent all year.

With all this being said, the Rams don’t blitz as much as the Vikings do (no one does) and Green Bay still stand a good chance of winning even if Love struggles. LA are without two of their top receivers — Devante Adams and Puka Nacua — and Myles Garrett is questionable for Wednesday’s game after missing practice on Monday.

Packers vs Rams Pick 1: Green Bay Packers Moneyline @ +115 with BetMGM

Under 44.5 Points

While we think Jordan Love is primed to have a big game against Los Angeles, it’s hard to see this one being a thriller.

Matthew Stafford has been picked off in each of the Rams’ last four games. The Packers have a top-10 pass defense and have the second most interceptions in the league this season, with 1.40 per game. Green Bay’s defense will also get a major boost from having Micah Parsons back from injury.

On the Rams side of things, LA have the NFL’s fifth-best defense, allowing just 18.7 points per game. They’ve kept opponents under 20 points in four of their last five games.

Packers vs Rams Pick 2: Under 44.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Matthew Golden Anytime Touchdown

Matthew Golden and the rest of the Packers’ receiving corps suffered massively from Jordan Love’s struggles in the pocket against the Vikings. He and Christian Watson had a combined 335 yards from 17 receptions against New England. Minnesota held them to just 107 yards from eight receptions.

We’re not saying that they both will have 150-plus-yard games again versus the Rams, but they stand a good chance of having productive nights against an LA defense that has struggled at times against top opposition.

Golden gets our pick for anytime touchdown scorer, though. The 23-year-old is Love’s top target this season, with 101, which is 22 more than Watson. He’s also been more consistent this year, with two touchdowns in the last three games, while Watson has just one TD since Week 5.

Packers vs Rams Pick 3: Matthew Golden Anytime Touchdown @ +145 with BetMGM

Packers vs Rams at US Prediction Markets

The NFL's busy Thanksgiving week is here, and US sports traders can buy options on Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve clash between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Rams are narrow home favorites for tonight's game, priced at 55¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. The Packers are only 44¢ and +2.5 point underdogs, meaning traders are expecting a closely fought contest.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is low at 43.5 points, meaning traders expect injury-affected offenses to struggle to put up points against a pair of strong defenses.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Packers vs Rams Start Time

The NFL’s American Thanksgiving festivities kick off on Wednesday (11/25) in Inglewood, California with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium at 8:00pm ET (5pm local time). You can watch this big NFC matchup live on Netflix.

Packers vs Rams Game Details