Three Best Europa League Bets to Make at 2024/25 Group Stage following the draw

After the Europa League draw, our expert breaks down three bets to check out ahead of the new format contest starting on the 25th of September.

The Europa League has undergone some massive changes this term, following in the footsteps of the Champions League, as 36 sides are now entered into a league format, replacing the old group stage.

Each side will play eight matches, earning points off their results. This will then all be totted up in the league, with the top eight going through automatically. 9th - 24th will then compete in a knockout match to book their place in the round of 16.

With these changes, some newer wagering options have opened up for us, and we have been keeping a close eye on them.

Europa League Betting Tips

FC Porto League Stage Winner @+1200 with bet365

Eintracht Frankfurt Top 8 Finish @+225 with bet365

Tottenham to Reach the Final @+275 with bet365

Porto Pulling it out of the Bag

FC Porto may have missed out on the title in the Portuguese league last term, but they may be able to top their league's running, thanks to the relative ease of their draw.

They have managed to pull an easier set of sides out of the bag, than most other competitors who could challenge them for 1st place.

Manchester United, who have been woeful so far, and Lazio, lacking in Serie A last term, are their only true challenges, as they are joined by some Greek, Scandinavian, and other lesser football teams.

Porto could easily pull something out of the bag against these two, and then be well on their way to 1st in the league.

Competitors like Tottenham, United, and Roma, all have tough draws with three or more oppositions from Europe’s top five leagues, or they have shown too little in their domestic efforts to this point.

Porto is well within a shot of taking the league, and at +1200 the price offers tonnes of value.

Tip 1 - FC Porto League Stage Winner @+1200 with bet365

Frankfurt Building on Past Success

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the few sides in the tournament this time around to have recently won an edition of the Europa League, and this pedigree could massively aid their cause.

It was as recently as 2021/22 that they managed to secure this famous victory over Rangers, and they could be poised to go deep again.

Admittedly there are a slew of excellent sides, but a kind draw could see them secure a top eight finish with ease.

This as their toughest group test will see them take on Roma and Lyon, then joined by a slew of East European, Scandinavian, and Turkish sides.

None of these should offer too much of a test to the Bundesliga such as Frankfurt, as the top-eight finish is well on the cards.

Tip 2 - Eintracht Frankfurt Top 8 Finish @+225 with bet365

First Silverware for Spurs?

Now whilst normally backing Tottenham to take home a piece of silverware would be a big no-no, but they are technically one of the best sides in the tourney.

Spurs aren't too likely to be able to challenge for anything on the home front, with the league and other cups normally beyond them, leaving them with just this to focus on.

They proved capable of performing on the continental stage back in 2019 in the run to the Champions League final, and this should prove a lesser test than this.

Their route through the league section shouldn’t prove too tough, joined by the likes of Roma and Rangers, with few other serious competitors.

With their focus here, Spurs at the very least should be able to mount a charge and threaten to take home their first serious piece of silverware.