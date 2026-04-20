theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game

TheScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS is your ticket to big rewards as the Timberwolves and Nuggets face off in Game 2 tonight at 10:30 PM EDT. With up to $1000 in bonuses on the line, fans can elevate the excitement of this primetime playoff clash—whether you’re backing Anthony Edwards to steal momentum or Nikola Jokić to defend Denver’s home court.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/20/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet if you’re located in a state where the app is available. Tap “Join” in the top right corner to begin creating your account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during registration, confirm your details, and complete sign‑up. Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place a wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with –500 odds or longer. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Use your Bonus Bets within seven days—they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets collide in a high‑stakes Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs, showcasing elite talent and contrasting styles right from the start. Go into the action equipped, thanks to our expert’s take on handy lines and key predictions.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Apr 20, 10:30 PM EDT

Game 2 sees the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets, with Denver holding a 1–0 series lead after controlling key stretches in the opener.

On Saturday, the Nuggets pulled away for a 116–105 win behind a dominant showing from Nikola Jokić, who posted a triple-double (25 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists), while Jamal Murray added 30 points and went perfect from the free-throw line. Minnesota started fast and even built an early double-digit lead, but a 17–2 Denver run in the third quarter flipped the game and exposed issues with the Wolves’ half-court offense and execution.

Heading into the second game on home court, the Nuggets are again slight favorites, with the line around Denver -6.5, the moneyline near -260, and Minnesota at +210, while the total sits close to 231.0. The key for Denver remains the Jokić–Murray two-man game, which dictated tempo late in Game 1. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards must be more efficient after a shaky shooting night, while Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns need to sustain interior pressure for four quarters.

Game 2 is pivotal; if Minnesota can maintain pace and avoid offensive stagnation, they can even the series, but Denver’s composure gives them the edge.

Best Bet: Timberwolves +3, Player Prop Lean: Jokić over 9.5 assists, Total Lean: Under 231.0.

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