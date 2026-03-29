theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Tennessee vs Michigan, March Madness Games

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gets you up to $1,000 in bonuses, perfect for March Madness intensity this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines square off this afternoon at 2:15 PM EDT, both sides packing what it takes to advance to the Final Four.

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Your opening wager with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS comes with built‑in protection. Miss the mark, and you’ll rebound with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets. From Cinderella upsets to heavyweight clashes like Tennessee vs Michigan, this offer keeps you locked into the drama from tip‑off to the final buzzer. Bet boldly, embrace the madness, and let theScore Bet fuel your path to victory.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NCAA Tournament Games

March Madness intensifies as the Tennessee Volunteers clash with the Michigan Wolverines. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses—transforming every shot, steal, and rebound into winning potential. From dramatic finishes to powerhouse performances, this offer keeps you in the action from tip‑off to the final buzzer, no matter how the bracket unfolds.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Michigan Wolverines, Mar 29, 2:15 PM EDT

Michigan (34-3) has looked dominant throughout the tournament, powered by elite offensive efficiency and depth. They’re averaging over 87 points per game and just dismantled Alabama 90-77 in the Sweet 16 behind Yaxel Lendeborg, who posted 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. Guard Elliot Cadeau continues to orchestrate the offense, while multiple scoring options make this one of the most balanced teams left in the field. Their ability to stretch the floor and control tempo has overwhelmed opponents all tournament long.

Tennessee (25-11), however, brings toughness and physicality. The Vols advanced with a 76-62 win over Iowa State, dominating the glass and showcasing their defensive identity. Ja’Kobi Gillespie leads the offense (18.4 PPG), while Nate Ament and Felix Okpara anchor a frontcourt that can challenge Michigan inside. Rebounding and second-chance points will be key if Tennessee is to keep this close.

From a betting perspective, Michigan’s firepower and efficiency justify the favorite tag and the -310 moneyline, but Tennessee’s defense and rebounding could make this tighter than expected. Lean Michigan -7.5, but Tennessee (+250 ML) has value if they control the pace. The Over 146.5 is also in play, given Michigan’s scoring rhythm.

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