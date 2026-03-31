theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Suns vs Magic, NBA Games

Tonight, the NBA presents intriguing betting angles, which is the perfect opportunity to use the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and score up to $1,000 in bonuses. Get locked and loaded for a clash of contrasting styles as the Phoenix Suns and their high-powered offense take on the defensively intense Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM EDT.

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The Phoenix Suns face off against the Orlando Magic, and the action is set to thrill from start to finish. With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, you can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses—turning every dunk, steal, and clutch three-pointer into a chance to win big. From highlight‑reel plays to game‑changing performances, this offer keeps you engaged from tip‑off to the final buzzer, no matter how the scoreboard swings.

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic, Mar 31, 7:00 PM EDT

The Phoenix Suns head to Orlando to face the Magic in a matchup shaped heavily by recent form and injuries. With both teams fighting for play-in positioning in their respective conferences, this game projects to be a high-octane, high-stakes matchup.

Phoenix enters this contest with momentum after back-to-back wins, including a dominant 131–105 victory over Memphis, where Devin Booker led the way with elite scoring efficiency. The Suns have leaned on their offense lately, averaging over 112 points per game, and now get a boost with the expected return of Dillon Brooks, adding defensive edge and secondary scoring.

Orlando, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a brutal 139–87 loss to Toronto—one of the worst defeats in franchise history. The Magic have been inconsistent, and injuries to key contributors like Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac could limit their ceiling on both ends. Still, Paolo Banchero remains the focal point offensively.

The Magic are slight favorites at -2.5, while the moneyline odds are set at -140. The underdog Suns' straight win is set at +120, while total points come in at 224.5 on theScore Bet.

From a betting perspective, this line suggests a near toss-up, but the situational edge leans Phoenix. The Suns are trending upward and healthier, while Orlando may still be reeling from its last outing. If Booker controls tempo and Phoenix continues its efficient shooting, they offer value as slight underdogs.

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