theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for NBA Playoff Game, T-Wolves vs Nuggets

There’s never a dull moment when the NBA playoffs are live, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS unlocks up to $1000 in bonuses for all the action. This afternoon at 3:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Denver Nuggets, and with bonuses in hand, you’re covered to back Anthony Edwards’ explosive scoring or Nikola Jokić’s MVP‑caliber dominance.

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Download and install theScore Bet if you’re located in a qualifying state. Tap “Join” in the top right corner and begin registration to create your account. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS during sign‑up, verify your information, and complete the process. Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate eligibility. Place a bet between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or longer. If that initial bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Your Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be played within seven days.

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Our expert is here to ready you for the NBA playoffs as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in a high-stakes Game 1 matchup featuring elite talent and contrasting styles in the Western Conference round 1 opener.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Apr 18, 3:30 PM EDT

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Ball Arena to face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on April 18, with Denver entering as a solid home favorite. The Nuggets are laying around -6.5 on the spread, with a moneyline between -235, while Minnesota sits at roughly +200, and the total is set high at 231.5 points.

Denver’s advantage revolves around Nikola Jokić, who is putting up MVP-level numbers with nearly 28 points, 13 rebounds, and over 10 assists per game. He’s the engine of the league’s top-ranked offense, which averages over 122 points per game. Alongside him, Jamal Murray provides scoring punch and playoff experience, making the Nuggets especially dangerous at home where they’ve been dominant down the stretch.

Minnesota counters with Anthony Edwards, averaging close to 29 points per game and serving as the focal point of their offense. His ability to break down defenses will be key against Denver’s weaker perimeter defense. The Timberwolves also lean on Rudy Gobert for interior defense and rebounding, giving them a physical edge that could disrupt Denver’s rhythm.

Denver’s elite offense and home-court edge make them the rightful favorite, but Minnesota’s defense and Edwards’ scoring ability should keep this competitive. Best Bet is Timberwolves +6.5, with a lean toward Nikola Jokić over assists and the total going over 231.5.

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