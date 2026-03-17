theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for March Madness, First Four

The NCAA tournament is here, and theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gets you more for the action; up for grabs is $1,000 in bonus bets. The stage is set in Dayton as the UMBC Retrievers square off against the Howard Bison in the First Four of March Madness. Tip‑off comes at 6:40 PM EDT on March 17, with both teams hungry to punch their ticket into the main bracket.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/17/2026

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, your first wager comes with built‑in protection. If your opening bet doesn’t land, you’ll get up to $1,000 back in Bonus Bets—like a safety net that gives you another shot to stay in the game.

How to Claim the Offer

Download & Sign Up – Install theScore Bet app in an eligible state and create your account quickly. Enter Promo Code GOALNEWS – Apply the code during registration to unlock your welcome offer. Verify & Deposit – Complete account verification and add at least $10 to your account. Place Your First Bet – Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or other available markets. Enjoy Bet Protection – If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive Bonus Bets (up to $1,000), giving you another chance to stay in the action.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NCAA Tournament

Prepare for UMBC vs Howard with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Your first wager is safeguarded with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets, keeping the excitement alive no matter the result. Our basketball expert is ready to break down all the key storylines from tonight’s game.

UMBC Retrievers vs Howard Bison, Mar 17, 7:40 PM EDT

UMBC enters at 17–15, known for their disciplined defense and structured half-court sets. The Retrievers excel at controlling tempo and forcing turnovers, which could be key against Howard’s up-tempo style. Jah’likai King and Ace Valentine lead the guard room, and they help set up the offense.

Howard comes in with a 20–12 record and a fast-paced, high-energy offense. Led by Senior guard Bryce Harris (17.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG), the Bison rely heavily on perimeter shooting and quick transitions, which could challenge UMBC’s defensive schemes. Consistency has been a concern for Howard, but their ability to catch opponents off guard with fast breaks makes them dangerous in a single-elimination setting.

Betting markets suggest a close contest. UMBC is a slight favorite at around -1.5, with a moneyline near -120, while Howard is pegged at +100. The total is projected at 145.5, indicating a moderate-scoring game focused on defensive execution.

This matchup likely comes down to which team can impose its style. UMBC will aim to slow the pace and control possessions, while Howard will look to speed things up and capitalize on fast-break opportunities. Expect a competitive, tense game that could be decided in the final minutes.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

theScore Bet Promo Code Full T&C’s