theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 for UConn vs Michigan NCAA Championship

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gets you up to $1,000 in bonuses for the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis tonight. Tipping off at 8:50 PM EDT is the NCAA Championship game with the UConn Huskies taking on the Michigan Wolverines in a must-watch primetime clash set to deliver unforgettable drama.

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Tonight’s matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines promises nonstop intensity from tip‑off to the final buzzer. Enter theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses.

UConn Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines, Apr 6, 8:50 PM EDT

Tonight’s NCAA National Championship Game pits the UConn Huskies against the Michigan Wolverines at 8:50 PM EDT in Indianapolis, and sportsbooks have made Michigan a strong favorite, with the Wolverines listed around -7.5 on the spread and roughly -320 on the moneyline while UConn sits near +255.

Michigan enters this title game riding a dominant tournament run, scoring 90+ points in every game so far and showcasing one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Their balanced attack and top-tier defense have made them a tough matchup, and they’ve handled opponents convincingly en route to a 36-3 record.

UConn, meanwhile, has championship pedigree — winning multiple titles in recent years — and has shown resilience in clutch moments, including an upset of Duke and a strong Final Four performance. Key players like forward Tarris Reed Jr. and guards who control tempo will need big nights for UConn to cover as underdogs.

Injuries could factor too, as Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg dealt with an ankle issue in the semifinals, and UConn has had some physical setbacks.

Expect a high-stakes, strategic battle where Michigan’s scoring firepower meets UConn’s disciplined defense, and bettors should weigh whether UConn can keep it close or if Michigan’s momentum carries them to a national title.

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