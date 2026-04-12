theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Warriors vs Clippers, NBA Games

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theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gives you the chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonuses for tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers matchup. From tip‑off to the final buzzer, every play—whether it’s a clutch shot or a momentum‑shifting run—becomes more rewarding when your bonus is in play.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers, Apr 12, 8:30 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on April 12 at 8:30 PM EDT in a crucial late-season matchup with play-in implications for the hosts. Golden State enters with renewed momentum after snapping a losing streak, helped by the return of Stephen Curry, who is gradually regaining rhythm following injury and remains the focal point of their high-volume three-point offense. The Warriors still lead the league in three-point attempts and rely heavily on ball movement to generate scoring opportunities.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are pushing to secure their postseason position and bring a contrasting style built on efficiency and control. Led by Kawhi Leonard, they rank among the better defensive teams and excel at slowing pace, while capitalizing at the free-throw line, where they are one of the league’s most efficient units. Their ability to limit possessions could disrupt Golden State’s rhythm and reduce the impact of perimeter shooting.

Injury status will be key, with Curry reportedly day-to-day and both teams dealing with rotation uncertainties heading into the matchup. Recent form shows Golden State fighting for consistency while the Clippers remain relatively stable and competitive in the West standings.

From a betting perspective, this projects as a tight contest, with the Clippers likely slight favorites at home (around -3) and a total in the 228–232 range. The lean is toward the Clippers due to their defensive discipline, but if Golden State’s three-point shooting heats up, they present strong upset value.

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