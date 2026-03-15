theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Thunder, NBA Games

Up for grabs is $1,000 in bonuses for Sunday’s marquee Western Conference battle, thanks to theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1:00 PM EDT, and with playoff positioning intensifying, this matchup promises star power, momentum swings, and plenty of drama.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/15/2026

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS gives your first wager built‑in protection. Place your opening bet and, if it doesn’t land, you’ll get up to $1,000 back in Bonus Bets. It’s a safety net—miss once, and you still have another chance to stay in the game and keep the action alive.

How to Claim the Offer

Download & Sign Up – Install the theScore Bet app in an eligible state and create your account in minutes.

– Install the theScore Bet app in an eligible state and create your account in minutes. Enter Promo Code GOALNEWS – Apply the code during registration to activate the welcome bonus.

– Apply the code during registration to activate the welcome bonus. Verify & Deposit – Complete account verification and add a minimum of $10 to your balance.

– Complete account verification and add a minimum of to your balance. Place Your First Bet – Wager between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or other available markets.

– Wager between on spreads, totals, props, or other available markets. Enjoy Bet Protection – If your first bet doesn’t win, your stake is returned as Bonus Bets (up to $1,000)—giving you another chance to cash in.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA

Get set for Timberwolves vs Thunder with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Your first wager comes with up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets, keeping the action alive no matter the outcome. A missed shot becomes a fresh chance to score, ensuring the excitement keeps rolling. It’s the perfect way to elevate your game night.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Mar 15, 1:00 PM EDT

The Western Conference race continues tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center for a high-stakes matchup between two playoff contenders.

Oklahoma City enters the contest with one of the best records in the NBA at around 52–15, sitting firmly near the top of the Western Conference standings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the charge with an MVP-level season, recently making headlines by breaking a long-standing record for consecutive 20-point games while averaging over 30 points per contest. (His scoring ability, combined with the interior presence of Chet Holmgren and the Thunder’s fast-paced offense, makes Oklahoma City a difficult matchup for any opponent.

Minnesota enters with a strong record of its own (around 40–26) but has struggled with consistency recently after dropping several games in a row. Anthony Edwards remains the focal point of the Timberwolves’ offense and will need a big performance to keep Minnesota competitive. The Wolves also rely on their size and rebounding advantage to slow down the Thunder’s transition attack.

From a betting perspective, Oklahoma City is widely viewed as the favorite, with market projections giving the Thunder roughly a 70% implied chance to win. Still, Minnesota’s physical defense and scoring punch give them upset potential. Expect a fast-paced contest where star guards could push the total toward the over.

theScore Bet Promo Code Full T&C’s