theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Timberwolves vs Magic, NBA Game

Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses for tonight’s marquee NBA East-West clash. With a playoff berth secured, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to guarantee their #6 spot tonight as they visit the #8 Orlando Magic, who desperately need to be in the top 6 in the East. This showdown promises high‑energy plays, rising stars, and momentum‑shifting moments right from the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off.

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The Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic go head‑to‑head tonight in a matchup packed with energy from tip‑off to the final buzzer. Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to claim up to $1,000 in bonuses and make every play—even the biggest momentum swings—more rewarding.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic, Apr 8, 7:00 PM EDT

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Orlando Magic tonight, with Minnesota coming in after officially clinching a playoff spot following a recent win, improving to 47–32 on the season.

Injury concerns slightly complicate Minnesota’s momentum, as Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable with a knee issue, while Jaden McDaniels is out, potentially impacting their defensive versatility.

Orlando (-225 ML), meanwhile, has shown solid recent form, including a strong offensive outing in a recent win, and continues to rely on Paolo Banchero, who leads the team in scoring, rebounds, and playmaking. The latest available betting line slightly contradicts earlier expectations, with Orlando listed as -6.5 favorites in some projections, and the total sitting around 228.5 points, indicating a potentially tighter and higher-scoring matchup than initially priced.

Minnesota (+185 ML) still holds the edge in overall roster depth and playoff experience, but Edwards’ status is a key swing factor that could shift the balance toward Orlando if he is limited or unavailable. The best bet now leans toward monitoring injury updates, but Orlando -6.5 or the Over looks more appealing given the updated line movement and current team form.

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